Lenovo’s Yoga 920 2-in-1 may pack Core i7 processor and up to 16GB RAM

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a powerful convertible laptop with an emphasis on style, the upcoming Yoga 920 could be right up your street.

Lenovo may well be targeting Microsoft’s Surface range of convertible tablets with its upcoming Yoga 920. Although it has not made an official announcement about its specifications, a Federal Communications Commission filing, as reported by MSPowerUser, gives us an in-depth look at what the 2-in-1s internal hardware should be like and it is rather impressive.

Although one of the world’s most successful laptop manufacturers, Lenovo is not alone atop the mountain. It faces stiff competition from long-standing hardware companies like HP and Dell but Microsoft’s Surface line has carved out a solid niche for itself in recent years thanks to its strong performance and convertible functionality. Lenovo’s new Yoga lineup looks set to try and steal away some of that audience.

The Yoga 910 is designed as the world’s thinnest Intel Core convertible laptop and now we learn that the Yoga 920 is designed to take that formula and up the performance ante.

Full specifications per the FCC filing suggest it will have a choice of Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U processors, with eight, 12 or 16GB of DDR4 memory. They will be paired up with up to four solid-state drives (SSD) of the M.2 PCIExpress form factor, offering between 256GB and one terabyte of storage space each.

Other features include wireless support for 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1, with USB Type A and Type-C (x2) ports, one of which will be used exclusively for charging. It will also support the Lenovo Active Pen 2 stylus. There is also a fingerprint sensor with full support for Windows Hello, which may offer facial recognition too.

Like the Lenovo Yoga 910, the 920 will sport the 13.9-inch, 4K resolution display, with some suggestion that there may be a 1080P HD option.

Schematics on the FCC’s website also give us a look at the layout of the new convertible laptop. The keyboard now has a full-size right-Shift key and a more defined Enter key, too. It also has a web cam located in the top part of the bezel, despite the plastic surround being incredibly thin.

Although there is no hard pricing or release date info, the expected price tag for the Lenovo Yoga 920 is around $1,300.