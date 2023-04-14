 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo’s iMac-style AIO 7 all-in-one PC is $650 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC with apps on the screen.

If you like the design of the Apple iMac but you want to stay within the Windows ecosystem, you should check out the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC. It’s currently a tempting purchase because you can get it for $1,350 from Lenovo, for savings of $650 on its original price of $2,000. This is one of the top desktop computer deals that you can shop right now, and since it’s only available for a limited time, it’s highly recommended that you don’t hesitate if you’re thinking about buying it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC

Desktop computers provide the flexibility of adding and upgrading components, and all-in-one PCs like the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 eliminate the need to plug into a monitor because the display is built in, according to our guide on how to choose a computer. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7’s 27-inch touchscreen with Ultra HD resolution will let you skip having to invest in monitor deals, and if you go with wireless accessories, the only cable that you’ll have to deal with is the one for power, creating a clutter-free workspace. You also have the option of rotating the display from horizontal to vertical and back with just the push of a finger.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC isn’t just about its aesthetics though. Inside are the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, for smooth performance even when you’re multitasking between apps or performing demanding processes. The desktop computer is also equipped with a 1TB SSD for storage, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using it as soon as you plug it in.

Related

The iMac isn’t for everyone, even with discounts from Apple deals, but if you love its design, you should take a look at the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC. You can currently get the desktop computer at $650 off, which brings its price down to $1,350 from $2,000 originally, but this offer won’t last for long. If you’re already looking forward to seeing the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC on your desk, and you want to get it for cheaper than usual, push through with the purchase before the discount disappears.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save up to $2,287 today
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk.

Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals underway right now with thousands to be saved on select models. Whether you're looking for a super cheap Chromebook, a high-end gaming laptop, or a work-focused powerhouse, you're in luck with some fantastic savings available right now. With so many options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals so you can quickly find the right Lenovo laptop for you. Read on while we take you through the highlights.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i -- $114, was $189

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals around at the moment is on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i. While it won't rival the best Chromebooks in terms of power, it's certainly worth considering for students or anyone on a tight budget. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Basic stuff but just what's needed for getting the essentials done while on the move. Best of all is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen which means you can get more hands-on as well as switch it over to tablet mode with ease. It packs a lot in for the low price.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming laptop deal cuts $700 off the price
The Legion 5 Gen 7 on its start screen.

When we think about gaming we usually think of a console or a big boxy desktop. But there are so many decent gaming laptop deals these days, that gaming laptops are worth a second look. Plus, word on the street is AAA gaming in 2023 isn't going to be going to some groundbreaking place where you'll benefit from constant PC upgrades anyhow. That's why we're looking at the Legion 5 Gen 7 gaming laptop without another pause. It's a laptop that's usually $2,200, but is now $1,500 (that's $700 off) and is absolutely what you need to get you through the next leg of your gaming journey.

Why you should buy the Legion 5 Gen 7
The Legion 5 Gen 7 is a laptop that can take the weight of the any of the top titles. While its 16 GB memory, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU are sure to wow you and make things fast, those specs aren't enough to cut it in today's competitive market. And that's especially true for gamers who, as our laptop buying guide will remind you, must constantly keep up with computing progress. What makes the Legion 5 Gen 7 special as a laptop, at least in the hardware department, is its terabyte of storage and access to the lightning fast Wi-Fi 6 protocol. While these don't necessarily seem special to those not in the know, you'll find that today's laptops don't focus too intently on storage — most people use cloud software for their pictures, videos and documents — but gamers need their files stored locally to play efficiently. With the Wi-Fi 6 you can also get lightning fast download speeds without moving rooms to plug in an ethernet cable. The Legion 5 Gen 7 provides wins everywhere!

Read more
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals

Cyber Week is here to help you grab all the last minute Cyber Monday deals you missed over the weekend. If you spot the one for you, don't wait around or you might miss out. Below, we've picked out some of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals around, with some amazing discounts to be had. Interested in a mobile setup? Be sure to check out our pick of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals too. This is the last major shopping event of the year, so order today if you want your items to arrive in time for the holidays!
Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop -- $450, was $850

While this HP Victus 15L isn't the same one that showed up on our list of the best all-AMD gaming PCs, it comes close. It runs an AMD Radeon RX 5500, which is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1660, and while that's not particularly powerful, it's an excellent entry-level GPU. You can likely get Full HD at 120Hz, especially with free-to-play games built to have good optimization on budget gaming devices. As for the CPU, you get an Intel Core i5-12400, which is midrange and gives you more versatility for productivity work. As for RAM, you get 8GB, which isn't great, but it's more than enough to get started. There's also a 256GB SSD. Luckily, a lot of this can be upgraded before checking out on HP's website, so we'd grab the 16GB and 512GB SSD upgrades at minimum. Either way, this is one of the better Cyber Monday gaming PC deals if you want a budget-oriented gaming PC. It's also worth checking out the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop if you like what you see here.

Read more