If you like the design of the Apple iMac but you want to stay within the Windows ecosystem, you should check out the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC. It’s currently a tempting purchase because you can get it for $1,350 from Lenovo, for savings of $650 on its original price of $2,000. This is one of the top desktop computer deals that you can shop right now, and since it’s only available for a limited time, it’s highly recommended that you don’t hesitate if you’re thinking about buying it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC

Desktop computers provide the flexibility of adding and upgrading components, and all-in-one PCs like the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 eliminate the need to plug into a monitor because the display is built in, according to our guide on how to choose a computer. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7’s 27-inch touchscreen with Ultra HD resolution will let you skip having to invest in monitor deals, and if you go with wireless accessories, the only cable that you’ll have to deal with is the one for power, creating a clutter-free workspace. You also have the option of rotating the display from horizontal to vertical and back with just the push of a finger.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC isn’t just about its aesthetics though. Inside are the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, for smooth performance even when you’re multitasking between apps or performing demanding processes. The desktop computer is also equipped with a 1TB SSD for storage, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using it as soon as you plug it in.

The iMac isn’t for everyone, even with discounts from Apple deals, but if you love its design, you should take a look at the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC. You can currently get the desktop computer at $650 off, which brings its price down to $1,350 from $2,000 originally, but this offer won’t last for long. If you’re already looking forward to seeing the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one PC on your desk, and you want to get it for cheaper than usual, push through with the purchase before the discount disappears.

