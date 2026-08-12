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Lenovo’s answer to the MacBook Neo could be a peppy Vibe laptop

Affordable and eye-catching Lenovo laptops could soon challenge the MacBook Neo

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Apple’s MacBook Neo has given Windows laptop makers something to think about, and Lenovo could be the latest company preparing an answer.

Windows Latest has obtained images of an upcoming budget laptop called the Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe, which is expected to come in both Qualcomm Snapdragon and AMD versions. It also appears Lenovo isn’t playing it safe with the design, as the laptop is shown in seven different colors.

Lenovo is bringing some color to budget Windows laptops

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Windows Latest

The leaked images show the IdeaPad Vibe in pink, yellow, orange-brown, green, navy blue, silver, and mint teal finishes. Each has a matching Lenovo logo on the lid, although the keyboard deck remains dark gray regardless of the color you pick. These colorful options make it obvious these machines are trying to compete with the MacBook Neo, which is also offered in vibrant and eye-catching colors.

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Lenovo also appears to have given the Vibe considerably more ports than the MacBook Neo. The images show two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. Apple’s budget MacBook makes do with two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

Computer, Electronics, Laptop
Windows Latest
Computer, Electronics, Laptop
Windows Latest
Computer, Electronics, Laptop
Windows Latest

Exact specifications remain unknown, but Windows Latest says Lenovo is preparing both Snapdragon and AMD variants. Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon C specifically for affordable Windows laptops starting at around $300, while Intel has also introduced its Wildcat Lake processors for this increasingly competitive part of the market.

The MacBook Neo has put Windows laptops under pressure

The IdeaPad Vibe arrives at an interesting time for affordable Windows laptops. The $599 MacBook Neo made Apple’s laptops accessible at a much lower price, while still offering the build quality and performance expected from a Mac. Apple has since raised its price by $100 amid soaring memory costs, but Windows manufacturers are dealing with the same problem.

Those rising costs hurt budget Windows laptops particularly hard. Many still ship with 8GB of RAM, while Windows 11 has become increasingly demanding as Microsoft adds more AI features and background processes. Microsoft has already said reducing Windows’ memory footprint is now a priority, while Qualcomm, Intel, and PC manufacturers are working on cheaper hardware.

We don’t yet know how much the IdeaPad Vibe will cost or exactly what is powering it. But seven colors, plenty of ports, and a choice between Snapdragon and AMD could give Lenovo an interesting shot at the affordable laptop market the MacBook Neo has shaken up.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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