 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Lenovo’s first Googlebook is here, and it’s ready to take on Windows and Macs

Lenovo put a gorgeous OLED screen in its Googlebook 15, and I'm surprised it's not insanely overpriced

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lenovo Googlebook 15 Featured
Lenovo

A few months after the initial reveal, the Googlebook was officially unveiled last week. Since then various brands annnounced that they are launching a Googlebook of their own. And the latest brand to debut its Googlebook is Lenovo.

The company has officially unveiled the Lenovo Googlebook 15, its first laptop built around Googlebook OS and Gemini Intelligence. It goes on sale October 4 starting at $1,099.99. So it’s undoubtedly a premium product that will likely compete with other high-end Windows laptops and even MacBooks, separating itself from the inexpensive identity Google built with Chromebooks.

Lenovo packed plenty of goodies on its first Googlebook

Lenovo Googlebook 15 Front
Lenovo

The Googlebook 15 gets a 15.3-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Despite that large display, Lenovo says the laptop weighs just 1.29kg, or under 3 pounds, making it the lightest 15-inch laptop in its portfolio.

Recommended Videos

Under the hood, the notebook is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor with up to 47 TOPS of NPU performance, alongside either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage. A 70Wh battery promises more than 12.5 hours of use. Lenovo hasn’t skimped on ports either. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI 2.0, and a headphone jack, alongside Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, a 5MP webcam, fingerprint reader, facial authentication, and a physical camera shutter.

Gemini is everywhere

Lenovo Googlebook 15 Top Lid
Lenovo

Magic Pointer lets you wiggle the cursor to invoke Gemini and perform contextual actions, such as combining images or adding a date directly to your calendar. Rambler, which is also found in the Pixel 11 Pro, and it can even cope with switching languages mid-sentence.

Googlebook also integrates directly with Android phones, letting users access phone apps and files from the laptop without manually transferring everything between devices. The main attraction is Android integration was one of the features that originally made Googlebook interesting to me, because it’s something Windows has attempted in pieces without ever offering Android users the same cohesion Apple gives iPhone and Mac owners.

Lenovo even built an AI Mouse specifically for the platform, with dedicated Gemini access and controls for Magic Pointer. Buyers also get 12 months of Google AI Pro, including 5TB of cloud storage. Google has insisted from the start that Googlebook is supposed to be a premium laptop category rather than Chromebook with a new badge, and Lenovo’s first attempt certainly looks the part.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
WiCi unveils the first wireless external GPU for gaming and local AI
WiCi One uses Wi-Fi 7 to replace the traditional eGPU cable.
WiCi One wireless eGPU

External GPUs have always come with a fairly simple compromise. You get desktop-class graphics power on a laptop, but the machine still needs to stay tethered to an enclosure through Thunderbolt or OCuLink. WiCi One wants to cut that last cable.

WiCi is preparing what appears to be the first commercial wireless eGPU, using Wi-Fi 7 to give nearby laptops, tablets, and other devices access to a desktop Nvidia GPU. The $1,999 early-signup configuration comes with an RTX 5060 Ti packing 16GB of VRAM, while an RTX 5090 version with 32GB is also planned.

Read more
Your Chromebook could soon get Google’s new Googlebook experience
You may not need to buy a new Googlebook to get Google's new laptop experience, as select Chromebooks could soon make the jump to Googlebook OS.
Computer, Electronics, Laptop

Google has launched Googlebook, a new line of laptops that wants to change how you think about Google-powered computers. And if you already own one of Google's newest Chromebooks, there's a chance your laptop might get a taste of the new experience too.

What are Googlebooks?

Read more
New Outlook will finally stop you from sending emails with embarrassing typos
New Outlook app logo with blurred background

We have all been there. You hit Send on an important email, and a second later, you spot a glaring typo in the very first line. Microsoft wants to end that awkward moment, and it might just give you a reason to pick New Outlook over Outlook Classic.

According to Windows Latest, a new Microsoft Admin Center post reveals that New Outlook will soon run a spell check on your email right before it leaves your outbox. The rollout kicks off in October 2026, but most users won't see it until mid-December 2026 at the earliest.

Read more