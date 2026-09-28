Lenovo’s first Googlebook is here, and it’s ready to take on Windows and Macs

A few months after the initial reveal, the Googlebook was officially unveiled last week. Since then various brands annnounced that they are launching a Googlebook of their own. And the latest brand to debut its Googlebook is Lenovo.

The company has officially unveiled the Lenovo Googlebook 15, its first laptop built around Googlebook OS and Gemini Intelligence. It goes on sale October 4 starting at $1,099.99. So it’s undoubtedly a premium product that will likely compete with other high-end Windows laptops and even MacBooks, separating itself from the inexpensive identity Google built with Chromebooks.

Lenovo packed plenty of goodies on its first Googlebook

The Googlebook 15 gets a 15.3-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Despite that large display, Lenovo says the laptop weighs just 1.29kg, or under 3 pounds, making it the lightest 15-inch laptop in its portfolio.

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Under the hood, the notebook is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor with up to 47 TOPS of NPU performance, alongside either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage. A 70Wh battery promises more than 12.5 hours of use. Lenovo hasn’t skimped on ports either. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI 2.0, and a headphone jack, alongside Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, a 5MP webcam, fingerprint reader, facial authentication, and a physical camera shutter.

Gemini is everywhere

Magic Pointer lets you wiggle the cursor to invoke Gemini and perform contextual actions, such as combining images or adding a date directly to your calendar. Rambler, which is also found in the Pixel 11 Pro, and it can even cope with switching languages mid-sentence.

Googlebook also integrates directly with Android phones, letting users access phone apps and files from the laptop without manually transferring everything between devices. The main attraction is Android integration was one of the features that originally made Googlebook interesting to me, because it’s something Windows has attempted in pieces without ever offering Android users the same cohesion Apple gives iPhone and Mac owners.

Lenovo even built an AI Mouse specifically for the platform, with dedicated Gemini access and controls for Magic Pointer. Buyers also get 12 months of Google AI Pro, including 5TB of cloud storage. Google has insisted from the start that Googlebook is supposed to be a premium laptop category rather than Chromebook with a new badge, and Lenovo’s first attempt certainly looks the part.