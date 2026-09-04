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Lexar made a card-thin portable SSD for shooting 4K ProRes on your iPhone

Its designed to sit magnetically on the back of an iPhone while handling demanding 4K ProRes recording

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Lexar Muse portable SSD launched at IFA 2026
Lexar
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IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

Lexar just launched what it calls the world’s thinnest SSD at IFA 2026. And at first sight, it looks like a massive evolution in the design of storage devices. The Lexar Muse looks almost like a card that attaches magnetically to the back of your phone and doesn’t even have a USB-C port. Instead, it relies on a PogoPin-to-USB-C magnetic connection, just like the current wave of card-like AI note-takers such as the Plaud Note.

How does Lexar make an SSD this thin?

Lexar Muse portable SSD launched at IFA 2026
Lexar

The sleek SSD is built out of solid aluminum and it measures just one millimeter across (3.8 mm at its thickest point), and it comes with a Magnetic Carry Sleeve. As far as performance goes, Lexas is claiming transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, which is not too shabby for such a form factor.

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“Beneath the surface, a custom ultra-thin PCB architecture, high-density NAND stacking, and an integrated internal structure maximize available space without compromising performance,” explains the company. The key idea behind the device is to let users shoot hi-res videos, such as 4K ProRes at 120FPS on iPhones, which require an external storage connected at all times to handle the heavy files.

Lexar Muse portable SSD launched at IFA 2026
Lexar

Lexar wants to get rid of the dangling SSD cable

So far, portable SSDs have either looked like slim power banks with a USB-C cable dangling off the end, or brands have usually experimented with making magnetic enclosures that take small-format M.2 NVMe SSDs. Lexar Muse wants to take the hassle away by offering a unibody design that snaps like a magnetic wallet to the back of your iPhone and also offers an automatic backup option with the companion app.

The Lexar Muse will be available in 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, but the company hasn’t revealed a price tag or an exact launch date for its ultra-slim portable magnetic SSD.

So far, Lexar has only committed to a Q4 2026 launch for the Muse.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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