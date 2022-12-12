We finally know the price of LG’s 240Hz OLED gaming monitors

LG has revealed the price and preorder details for its latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitor models, which were announced earlier this year.

The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE model and the 45-inch UltraGear Curved OLED 45GR95QE model are available for preorder at exclusively LG.com as of Monday, selling for $1,000 and $1,700 respectively.

The gaming monitors come with the offer of expedited two-day shipping, which will begin in January, and a free gaming pad, valued at $200.

Both LG UltraGear models are being advertised as having the world’s first 240Hz OLED panels for their respective sizes. They also support a response time of fewer than 0.03 milliseconds gray-to-gray (GTG), in addition to specifications that enable vibrant colors and infinite contrast.

The LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 27GR95QE model features a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a color gamut covering 98.53 percent of the DCI-P3, a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, and support for HDR10 and an anti-glare and low reflection (AGLR) panel.

Gaming support for the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE model includes variable refresh rate (VRR), Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync. Its input includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, one USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 downstream, and a 4-pole headphone jack that supports the spatial sound of DTS Headphone: X4. Additionally, the monitor comes with a remote control that allows for display management and programmable hotkeys.

The LG UltraGear Curved OLED gaming monitor 45GR95QE model features a 45-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and an 800R curvature, in addition to the same color gamut, contrast ratio, HDR10, and AGLR specs as the 27-inch model.

The LG UltraGear Curved OLED 45GR95QE model also features the same input and remote control. Both models also feature stand support, with tilt, height, and swivel movements; however, only the 27-inch model can pivot 90 degrees counterclockwise.

LG isn’t the only company launching a 240Hz OLED gaming monitor. Dough (formerly Eve) has announced its own version of this display that uses the same panel, and Asus has teased its own model as well.

