Snag a LG 27-inch 4K monitor while it’s discounted from $350 to $230

You don’t have to spend several hundreds of dollars if you want to upgrade your desktop computer’s screen to a 4K display because there are monitor deals like the 27-inch LG27UP600 4K monitor, which you can currently get from Best Buy for just $230. We don’t expect the $120 in savings on its sticker price of $350 to last long though, so if you’re interested in this bargain, you shouldn’t be wasting any more time. Add the display to your cart and check out as soon as possible, because you may miss out if you delay your purchase.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG27UP600 4K monitor

The prices of 4K monitors have come down substantially in the past few years, according to our computer monitor buying guide, and the LG27UP600 4K monitor is the perfect example of this trend. For a relatively affordable cost, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution on a 27-inch screen, for sharp details and lifelike colors on the projects that you’re working on and the streaming shows that you’re watching. The monitor also offers on-screen controls for a variety of functions, including splitting the display for side-by-side workspaces and adjusting basic settings.

The 27-inch LG27UP600 4K monitor features VESA DisplayHDR 400 technology, which further improves textures, elements, character movements, and natural light and shadow. It also comes with AMD’s FreeSync that minimizes stuttering and screen tearing, which makes the monitor a good choice for some casual gaming whenever you’re taking a break. With two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, you can easily switch between multiple input sources as they can all be connected at the same time.

The 27-inch LG27UP600 4K monitor, which could actually already be considered a steal at its original price of $350, is down to an even more affordable price of $230 from Best Buy following a $120 discount. It’s not going to stay this cheap for a long time though, because either the offer expires sooner than you think or stocks get sold out quickly. If you think the 27-inch LG27UP600 4K monitor is the perfect screen for your computer setup, don’t miss this chance to get it with savings by proceeding with the transaction immediately.

