 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 240Hz gaming monitor from LG is on sale for just $200 at Amazon

By
The LG UltraGear 27-inch OLED gaming monitor displaying a space game.
LG

When it comes to gaming monitors, LG’s UltraGear lineup reigns supreme as one of the best lineups on the market. These screens are engineered to squeeze every last amount of picture detail from the games you’re playing, resulting in some of the brightest and richest colors, best contrast levels, and exceptional motion clarity. While looking through Amazon deals, we came across a terrific promo on an UltraGear that we just had to write about.

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the LG 27-inch UltraGear IPS Gaming Monitor for $200. At full price, this model normally sells for $300. If you’ve been looking for one of the best monitor deals of the week, you’ve come to the right place!

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch UltraGear

PC gamers need a fast and responsive monitor to keep up with all the in-game action. This version of the 27-inch UltraGear comes with an FHD IPS screen that delivers a max resolution of 1920 x 1080. While we do wish this UltraGear model could manage 4K, the fact that you’re able to achieve a native refresh rate of 240Hz is pretty mind-blowing. And because this is a smaller screen to begin with, it would be harder to tell the difference between crisp-clear 1080p and 4K UHD anyway.

Thanks to HDR10 support, this UltraGear is a beast when it comes to color reproduction. But you won’t be limited to just HDR titles for this type of picture quality, as any source run through the 27-inch UltraGear is going to look and feel better than ever before. There are numerous gaming optimizations, too, including NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium stamps of approval. This means you can expect lightning-fast response times and next to no lag.

We also like the fact that you’ll be able to tilt, raise, lower, and pivot the monitor to get the exact angle you’re looking for. UltraGear monitors will only continue to improve in the future but now is a great time to save on this excellent gaming screen. Save $100 when you order the LG 27-inch UItraGear IPS Gaming Monitor through Amazon.

Have you been thinking of upgrading some other parts of your gaming rig? We have a huge list of gaming PC deals for you to look through!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This incredible Alienware curved OLED monitor is $100 off today
Desktop background on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

Looking for great monitor deals? Dell has a particularly special one for gamers. Right now, you can buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $1,000, saving you $100 off the regular price of $1,100. A modest discount maybe, but an important one on something that is so highly regarded. We’re here to tell you all about it before you buy. Gamers are going to love it.

Why you should buy the Alienware 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
In our Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED review, we described it as "the final frontier." The specs list has pretty much everything you could ever want. That includes a QD-OLED panel, a resolution of 3440 x 1440, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness in HDR with DisplayHDR 400 True Black support. It has a maximum refresh rate of 175Hz is great to see along with a response time of 0.1ms GtG. A curvature of 1800R is cool to see as well.

Read more
Lenovo’s cheap gaming laptop just got $200 cheaper
The Lenovo LOQ on a white background.

For a cheap yet reasonable quality gaming laptop, you really need to see what Lenovo has to offer here. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop for just $550 working out at $200 cheaper than the usual $750 asking price. It's perfect for anyone seeking the reasonable gaming laptop deals. Of course, here’s a quick overview of what you get at that price. Hint: It's powerful enough to handle most games, though nothing too recent.

 
Why you should shop this Lenovo LOQ cheap gaming laptop deal
As one of the best gaming laptop brands, Lenovo makes great quality devices even when you’re looking at cheaper options. With the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450HX processor teamed up with 12GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. 12GB of memory is an unusual choice as normally, we see either 8GB of 16GB. Obviously, it’s better than 8GB but we wish Lenovo had stretched to an extra 4GB.

Read more
This 32-inch Samsung gaming monitor is down to $230 from $400
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.

You'll only be able to maximize the capabilities of your gaming PC if you're playing on a proper screen. If you need an upgrade but you're not sure what to get, you may want to check out Best Buy's offer for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor. From its original price of $400, it's down to a more affordable $230, but we're not sure how long this $170 discount will last. If your PC gaming setup needs a new display and you want to get one for cheap, we highly recommend taking advantage of one of the best Samsung monitor deals while it's still available.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor
Buying one of the best gaming PCs won't matter if you're stuck on a basic monitor. With the Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor, you'll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern PC games with the QHD resolution on its 32-inch screen, as well as its support for HDR10. The monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing, and you can adjust its swivel and tilt towards the most comfortable position for you.

Read more