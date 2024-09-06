This 240Hz gaming monitor from LG is on sale for just $200 at Amazon

When it comes to gaming monitors, LG’s UltraGear lineup reigns supreme as one of the best lineups on the market. These screens are engineered to squeeze every last amount of picture detail from the games you’re playing, resulting in some of the brightest and richest colors, best contrast levels, and exceptional motion clarity. While looking through Amazon deals, we came across a terrific promo on an UltraGear that we just had to write about.

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the LG 27-inch UltraGear IPS Gaming Monitor for $200. At full price, this model normally sells for $300. If you’ve been looking for one of the best monitor deals of the week, you’ve come to the right place!

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch UltraGear

PC gamers need a fast and responsive monitor to keep up with all the in-game action. This version of the 27-inch UltraGear comes with an FHD IPS screen that delivers a max resolution of 1920 x 1080. While we do wish this UltraGear model could manage 4K, the fact that you’re able to achieve a native refresh rate of 240Hz is pretty mind-blowing. And because this is a smaller screen to begin with, it would be harder to tell the difference between crisp-clear 1080p and 4K UHD anyway.

Thanks to HDR10 support, this UltraGear is a beast when it comes to color reproduction. But you won’t be limited to just HDR titles for this type of picture quality, as any source run through the 27-inch UltraGear is going to look and feel better than ever before. There are numerous gaming optimizations, too, including NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium stamps of approval. This means you can expect lightning-fast response times and next to no lag.

We also like the fact that you’ll be able to tilt, raise, lower, and pivot the monitor to get the exact angle you’re looking for. UltraGear monitors will only continue to improve in the future but now is a great time to save on this excellent gaming screen. Save $100 when you order the LG 27-inch UItraGear IPS Gaming Monitor through Amazon.

Have you been thinking of upgrading some other parts of your gaming rig? We have a huge list of gaming PC deals for you to look through!