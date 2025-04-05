This 27-inch OLED gaming monitor from LG just dropped from $900 to $600

The costs of building your dream PC gaming setup quickly add up, so you should take advantage of any opportunity for savings. If you’re looking for monitor deals, we highly recommend LG’s offer for the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor — it has a $300 discount. Instead of its original price of $900, you’ll only have to pay $600 for this premium display, but only if you hurry because there’s a chance that its price is back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor received a pretty impressive score of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, where we said that it “ticks all the boxes for a high-end gaming display.” It all begins with the OLED technology in this monitor, which enables perfect black levels and a theoretically infinite contrast ratio for better appreciation of the graphics of the best PC games. It also comes with QHD resolution for lifelike details, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

Our computer monitor buying guide defines refresh rate as how often the images on the screen are updated, and response time as how quickly the display shows image transitions. The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, which are excellent for gamers as you’ll get extremely smooth animations and fast reactions. It will also help you declutter your PC gaming setup as the monitor comes with a space-saving design, and you can adjust its height, tilt, and pivot until you find the most comfortable position for you.

To fully enjoy modern video games, you’re going to want to play them on the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, which is on sale from LG for savings of $300 on its sticker price of $900. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you need to proceed with your purchase quickly if you don’t want to miss this bargain. If you want to buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor alongside a computer upgrade, you should take a look at the gaming PC deals that we’ve gathered.