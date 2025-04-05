 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 27-inch OLED gaming monitor from LG just dropped from $900 to $600

By
On Sale Overwatch 2 running on the LG OLED 27 gaming monitor.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The costs of building your dream PC gaming setup quickly add up, so you should take advantage of any opportunity for savings. If you’re looking for monitor deals, we highly recommend LG’s offer for the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor — it has a $300 discount. Instead of its original price of $900, you’ll only have to pay $600 for this premium display, but only if you hurry because there’s a chance that its price is back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor received a pretty impressive score of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, where we said that it “ticks all the boxes for a high-end gaming display.” It all begins with the OLED technology in this monitor, which enables perfect black levels and a theoretically infinite contrast ratio for better appreciation of the graphics of the best PC games. It also comes with QHD resolution for lifelike details, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

Our computer monitor buying guide defines refresh rate as how often the images on the screen are updated, and response time as how quickly the display shows image transitions. The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, which are excellent for gamers as you’ll get extremely smooth animations and fast reactions. It will also help you declutter your PC gaming setup as the monitor comes with a space-saving design, and you can adjust its height, tilt, and pivot until you find the most comfortable position for you.

Related

To fully enjoy modern video games, you’re going to want to play them on the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, which is on sale from LG for savings of $300 on its sticker price of $900. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so you need to proceed with your purchase quickly if you don’t want to miss this bargain. If you want to buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor alongside a computer upgrade, you should take a look at the gaming PC deals that we’ve gathered.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is $500 off, with more savings if you buy 2 or more
An UltraGear curved monitor on a desk in front of a window.

Gamers who are looking for monitor deals to upgrade their screen should set their sights on the 39-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, which is available from LG with a $500 discount that slashes its price from $1,500 to only $1,000. That's an excellent offer, but it gets better if you prefer a multi-monitor setup. If you buy two of the gaming monitors, you'll get an additional 5% off, and if you buy three or more, you get 10% off. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out.

Why you should buy the 39-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor
The 39-inch LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor will let you further enjoy the best PC games through the lifelike visuals and smooth animations provided by OLED technology, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. The gaming monitor also enables complete immersion in the games that you're playing with its 800R curvature that fills your field of vision, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync that prevent screen tearing and stuttering.

Read more
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is $400 off — with a nice add-on deal
Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.

Your upgrade from gaming PC deals should be accompanied by a purchase from monitor deals for a better display, as you won't appreciate the improved processing power on an outdated screen. Here's an offer you wouldn't want to miss: the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor at $400 off from Samsung, which slashes its price from $1,100 to just $700. You also have the option of adding the JBL Quantum 910 wireless gaming headset for only $200, for $100 in savings on its original price of $300. We're not sure how much longer these deals will remain available though, so you should hurry with your transaction if you're interested.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor
When you're upgrading your gaming monitor, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. The 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch screen will let you fully appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, while its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time enables smooth movements on the screen and quick reaction times. The gaming monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, while the 1000R curvature of the display fills your peripheral vision for immersion that you wouldn't be able to get from a flat-screen monitor.

Read more
This prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 is on sale for just $800
The AOACE gaming PC on a desk.

Gamers don't need to spend more than $1,000 on a new machine, as there are some excellent gaming PC deals that come with huge savings. Here's one from Newegg: a 50% discount on the AOACE gaming PC, which brings its price down to just $800 from $1,600 originally. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you're interested, there's no point in hesitating. Proceed with your purchase as soon as you can before you miss out on this attention-catching price.

Why you should buy the AOACE gaming PC
With its relatively affordable price, you shouldn't expect the AOACE gaming PC to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming desktops. However, it's going to be more than enough for you to enjoy the best PC games. It's got the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that's actually plenty for even the most demanding of titles, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop.

Read more