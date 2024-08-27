 Skip to main content
This 1ms gaming monitor is on sale for $250 at Best Buy

LG - UltraGear 32” LED QHD AMD FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible with HDR 10 (DisplayPort, HDMI) - Black
Following an upgrade from gaming PC deals, it’s highly recommended that you also buy a new gaming monitor in order to give justice to your machine’s improved processing power. However, if you’ve already blown most of your budget, don’t worry because you can get a decent screen for cheap from the available monitor deals. Here’s a nice entry-level gaming monitor that you should consider — the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor, which is down to only $250 following a $150 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $400. You need to be quick with your purchase though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear 4K gaming monitor is an excellent screen that we highly recommend, but if it’s beyond your budget, you can’t go wrong with its cheaper cousin — the LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. Its 27-inch display falls between our computer monitor buying guide’s recommended size range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and with its bezel-less design, playing the best PC games will turn out to be an immersive experience as there will be no distracting frames surrounding the screen.

Two of the most important specifications for gaming monitors are refresh rate and response time. Refresh rate refers to how often images are updated on the screen, and we recommend 120Hz to 144Hz. The 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor exceeds that though, at 165Hz. Meanwhile, response time indicates how quickly image transitions are shown, which is important to enable fast reactions for gamers. For this gaming monitor, it’s at 1ms, which challenges the best gaming monitors — not bad for an entry-level gaming display.

We’re featuring this offer from Best Buy for the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor because we think it’s an amazing entry-level option for gamers, and the $150 discount is a huge bonus. Instead of $400, you’ll only have to pay $250 for this screen, but you’ll have to hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the deal expires. If you think the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is perfect for your needs and budget, don’t hesitate and proceed with your purchase immediately.

