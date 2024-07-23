 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear monitor is down to $250 from $400

By
The LG UltraGear 32-inch QHD gaming monitor.
LG

To maximize the capabilities of your upgrade with gaming PC deals, you should buy a gaming monitor that will give justice to your new machine’s power. If you’ve already used up most of your budget, don’t worry because there are offers like Best Buy’s $150 discount for the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. From its original price of $400, it’s down to a more affordable $250, but we’re not sure for how long. If you don’t want to risk missing out on this bargain, you should add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

The 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is a great budget-friendly choice for gamers. Its size falls within our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and its QHD resolution promises lifelike details and colors for the best PC games. The gaming monitor also has a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the screen, and a 1ms response time for instant reactions while you’re playing fast-paced video games. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, which eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for an immersive experience while you explore new worlds or engage in boss fights.

Connect the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor to your gaming PC through its DisplayPort 1.4 or through one of its two HDMI ports. The extra ports will allow you to have multiple devices connected to the screen at all times, for easy switching between them. There’s also a headphone jack, if connecting your headphones to the monitor will be less troublesome than connecting them to your PC.

If you’re searching for monitor deals that you can pair with your gaming PC, look no further than Best Buy’s offer for the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. Instead of $400, you’ll only have to pay $250, for savings of $150. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain disappears. If you think the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is perfect for your computer setup, push through with the transaction now to get it with the discount.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
LG’s 48-inch OLED monitor is has an $800 price cut today
Cyberpunk 2077 on the UltraGear 48-inch OLED monitor.

We find gaming PC deals pretty much every week, and we’re even happier when we get to spotlight a handful of exceptional gaming monitors to go along with your new PC purchase. Monitor deals are some of our favorites, and we found one for the history books: For a limited time, you’ll be able to take home the LG 48-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor for just $700 when you purchase through LG. At full price, this amazing display once cost $1,500, so you can consider this an $800 markdown!

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch OLED monitor
Perhaps we should start with a tiny breakdown of OLED technology: The acronym stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, which refers to an OLED’s self-emissive pixel makeup. Unlike the zoned layouts of LED backlighting, individual OLED pixels can be powered on or off. This delivers some of the most accurate colors and contrast, as well as deep, inky black levels. Such is the case with the LG UltraGear, which also delivers 4K resolution, pushes a 120Hz refresh rate, and is capable of 0.1ms response times. Any discerning PC gamer will tell you that those are some rock-solid specs!

Read more
You can grab two 22-inch monitors for only $190 with this HP sale
Two HP M22f 22-inch monitors on a white background.

If you need more screen real estate and are considering a two-monitor setup in your home office, we have the monitor deals for you. Over at HP you can buy two HP M22f 22-inch monitors for just $190 al together, working out to savings of 34% -- or $100 -- compared to buying them separately. If that sounds appealing to you, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything you need to know about the monitor.

Why you should buy the Dual HP M22f 22-inch monitor bundle
HP is a fairly respectable name in the best monitors world thanks to being reliable and good quality. With the HP M22f 22-inch monitor, you get a great full HD monitor. It uses an IPS panel so you can enjoy 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angles. There’s also 99% sRGB color gamut for better color accuracy, while FreeSync support ensures that you don’t have to worry so much about motion blur. As you’d expect from a full HD screen, the resolution goes up to 1920 x 1080 so it looks great for many different uses.

Read more
This LG OLED gaming monitor is usually $1,500 — today it’s $700
An HDR demo on LG's OLED 48 monitor.

Need a new display for your gaming rig? We've found some monitor deals that can help with that. This UltraGear OLED monitor is currently on sale for an astonishingly low price of $700. It's still not cheap, but considering this OLED monitor is usually $1,500, it's a nice deal. Read more about the UltraGear series below, then check out the deal in LG's store.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor
Optimized PC gaming relies on multiple components working in unison to achieve the kind of top-shelf visuals these displays are capable of. Thanks to the UltraGear’s HDMI 2.1 ports, you can expect lightning-fast response times from one of LG’s best. And when you add in 120Hz VRR performance (when using a compatible GPU), you’ll have no issue keeping up with friends and foes alike in some of your favorite games.

Read more