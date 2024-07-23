LG’s 27-inch UltraGear monitor is down to $250 from $400

To maximize the capabilities of your upgrade with gaming PC deals, you should buy a gaming monitor that will give justice to your new machine’s power. If you’ve already used up most of your budget, don’t worry because there are offers like Best Buy’s $150 discount for the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. From its original price of $400, it’s down to a more affordable $250, but we’re not sure for how long. If you don’t want to risk missing out on this bargain, you should add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

The 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is a great budget-friendly choice for gamers. Its size falls within our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and its QHD resolution promises lifelike details and colors for the best PC games. The gaming monitor also has a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the screen, and a 1ms response time for instant reactions while you’re playing fast-paced video games. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, which eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for an immersive experience while you explore new worlds or engage in boss fights.

Connect the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor to your gaming PC through its DisplayPort 1.4 or through one of its two HDMI ports. The extra ports will allow you to have multiple devices connected to the screen at all times, for easy switching between them. There’s also a headphone jack, if connecting your headphones to the monitor will be less troublesome than connecting them to your PC.

If you’re searching for monitor deals that you can pair with your gaming PC, look no further than Best Buy’s offer for the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. Instead of $400, you’ll only have to pay $250, for savings of $150. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain disappears. If you think the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is perfect for your computer setup, push through with the transaction now to get it with the discount.