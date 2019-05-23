Digital Trends
Computing

B&H cuts the price on this 27-inch LG monitor, save up to $90, today only

Ed Oswald
By
lg 27mk430h monitor deal

Looking for a great monitor for gaming? Head over to B&H’s website to save nearly 50% on LG’s 27MK430H-B 27-inch Monitor with FreeSync. But you don’t have much time to act: this deal expires at midnight Eastern Time. Normally $190 at B&H, its DealZone sale cuts the price to just $100, and you’ll get free shipping, too.

Gaming on this monitor is a dream. Why is it so good? It’s the built-in AMD FreeSync technology. FreeSync matches your display’s refresh rate with your graphics card’s frame rate, which reduces tearing, stutter, and ghosting to make gaming feel more fluid. While we haven’t tested this particular model, we have tested others with FreeSync and the differences are noticeable.

We’ll also note that FreeSync hardware in our experience seems to be consistently more expensive than hardware based on Nvidia’s G-Sync platform, so seeing a deal this good on a FreeSync monitor isn’t all that common. We’d especially recommend this if you’re already using an AMD graphics card, as obviously they’ll play together nicely.

Reviews of the monitor are overwhelmingly positive: many pointed to the image quality and brightness as big selling points, although some did note that images might not be as crisp as you get with some higher-end LG monitors. For the large majority of us though, this monitor’s going to be a significant step up both in size and quality.

At the price, too, it’s a great way to add a second monitor to any setup and not just gaming (that’s what the author of this story plans to do). If you’ve ever worked on a dual-monitor setup, and frequently flip between applications, you’ll know just how much more efficient it is.

B&H has a couple of other good deals on DealZone today which you might want to check out while you’re there, including one on the Lenovo 17.3-inch ThinkPad P71 Mobile Workstation. Normally a $4,000 computer, B&H has sliced the price by nearly half there as well — it’s $2,199 until midnight.

Looking for more great deals on tech? Find Memorial Day and Prime Day deals by browsing our curated deals page and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best monitor for the MacBook Pro
samsung microsd memory cards half off on amazon 146649b7 6541 468b a9a7 311db8ba9476 cr0 0 1500 pt0 sx300
Computing

Samsung MicroSD memory cards get massive discounts in Amazon Memorial Day deal

Samsung's Evo Select series of MicroSD memory cards, now half off on Amazon, are some of the best in the business. Expand the storage space on your smartphone, tablet, camera, and other devices today.
Posted By William Hank
modem vs. router
Computing

The top mesh routers for a bigger, better, and faster Wi-Fi network

The best mesh routers and Wi-Fi extenders give a wireless network both range and speed. Better yet, they scale fantastically well, so you can always expand your network if you need it to be larger tomorrow than it is today.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Best Products of 2017 Samsung CF791
Computing

The top curved monitors for gaming, work, entertainment, and more

A curved monitor can provide an immersive experience at work or play - especially with ultrawide monitors. Here's a selection of the best curved monitors available and what they excel at.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Best Micro USB cables - Fuse Chicken Titan Cable
Mobile

Keep your gadgets fully powered with the best Micro USB cables

A lot of older gadgets and Android smartphones still rely on Micro USB cables to charge or transfer data. Check out our picks of the best Micro USB cables, whether you want something reliable, tough, feature-packed, or simple.
Posted By Simon Hill
WWDC 2018
Computing

Apple sends out invites for WWDC 2019, and unicorns are involved

Apple developers and fans alike look forward every year to the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC. Apple has confirmed the conference will take place on June 3-7, and the company just sent out invites.
Posted By Michael Archambault, Christian de Looper
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD's Navi graphics cards could be available as soon as July 2019 — as long as it's not delayed by stock problems. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
windows 10 october update
Computing

The May 2019 update for Windows 10 is live. Here’s how to get your hands on it

Launched this week, Microsoft's May 2019 update for Windows 10 releases a slew of new features, primarily simple and powerful security tools, for home and enterprise users. You can get your hands on these tools by installing the new update…
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board angle
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Computing

The 2019 MacBook Pro is an impressive performance update, but not much else

With increased competition from Windows laptops, Apple could do with refreshing its MacBook Pro line. Fortunately, it looks set to do that in 2019. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13
Deals

Dell Memorial Day sale demolishes prices on XPS laptops, 4K TVs, and monitors

The 2019 Memorial Day sales have already begun, and Dell has hit the ground running: The Dell Memorial Day Sale is destroying prices on laptops, TVs, and monitors, with discounts that can save you thousands. Read on to see the best deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Deals

Dell drops big savings on Alienware monitors, headsets, and gaming keyboards

Although known for its beefy PCs, Alienware also makes some great gaming accessories. A handful of them are on sale right now, too, so if you're upgrading to an ultrawide monitor or you just need a new mouse and keyboard, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Acer Swift 3 (2019)
Computing

Acer’s new Swift and Nitro laptops are now powered by the latest AMD chips

Ahead of Computex, Acer has announced a pair of updates to a couple of its most popular budget laptop lines. Both the Nitro 5 and Swift 3 will now be powered completely by AMD silicon in the form of Ryzen 7 Mobile.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga