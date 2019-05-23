Share

Looking for a great monitor for gaming? Head over to B&H’s website to save nearly 50% on LG’s 27MK430H-B 27-inch Monitor with FreeSync. But you don’t have much time to act: this deal expires at midnight Eastern Time. Normally $190 at B&H, its DealZone sale cuts the price to just $100, and you’ll get free shipping, too.

Gaming on this monitor is a dream. Why is it so good? It’s the built-in AMD FreeSync technology. FreeSync matches your display’s refresh rate with your graphics card’s frame rate, which reduces tearing, stutter, and ghosting to make gaming feel more fluid. While we haven’t tested this particular model, we have tested others with FreeSync and the differences are noticeable.

We’ll also note that FreeSync hardware in our experience seems to be consistently more expensive than hardware based on Nvidia’s G-Sync platform, so seeing a deal this good on a FreeSync monitor isn’t all that common. We’d especially recommend this if you’re already using an AMD graphics card, as obviously they’ll play together nicely.

Reviews of the monitor are overwhelmingly positive: many pointed to the image quality and brightness as big selling points, although some did note that images might not be as crisp as you get with some higher-end LG monitors. For the large majority of us though, this monitor’s going to be a significant step up both in size and quality.

At the price, too, it’s a great way to add a second monitor to any setup and not just gaming (that’s what the author of this story plans to do). If you’ve ever worked on a dual-monitor setup, and frequently flip between applications, you’ll know just how much more efficient it is.

B&H has a couple of other good deals on DealZone today which you might want to check out while you’re there, including one on the Lenovo 17.3-inch ThinkPad P71 Mobile Workstation. Normally a $4,000 computer, B&H has sliced the price by nearly half there as well — it’s $2,199 until midnight.

