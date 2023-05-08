Getting into modern PC gaming doesn’t end with your investment in gaming PC deals, as you’ll need a proper monitor to go with your new machine. Here’s a popular option — the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor, which is currently available for $400 as LG has slashed its original price of $500 by $100. The bargain will end at any moment though, so you don’t have time to waste if you want to get it with a discount.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor

It’s the line’s 34-inch ultrawide variant that appears in our roundup of the best monitors, but the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor is still a great option for gamers. The screen is slightly larger than our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches, but it will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The monitor offers Quad HD resolution for sharp details and vibrant colors, an ultra-fast 1ms response time so that you can keep up with fast-paced action, and a 165Hz refresh rate for minimal input lag. It also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which reduce screen tearing and stuttering.

The stand of the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor features a flexible ergonomic design that will let you make the necessary adjustments to place the screen at the best possible angle for you. The monitor also comes with preset modes that will optimize its settings depending on the type of video game that you’re playing, a Black Stabilizer feature that will let you clearly see what’s in the shadows, and center-display crosshairs that will help in improving your precision in first-person shooters.

LG’s $100 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor probably won’t last long. The display is already a steal at its sticker price of $500, so we’re expecting it to draw a lot more attention at its lowered cost of $400. Monitor deals like this one usually don’t last long, so if you want to take advantage of the offer, you need to send your order before stocks of the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor run out.

