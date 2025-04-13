Walmart slashed the price of this LG 32-inch monitor by $140

Upgrading your display doesn’t have to cost as much as your purchase from gaming PC deals. There are lots of affordable screens for gamers out there, and here’s one of them: the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. From its original price of $349, it’s on sale from Walmart with a $140 discount that pulls its price down to just $209. We’re not sure how much longer stocks of this gaming monitor will last though, so you should hurry up and complete your transaction for it as soon as you can if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

With its price, you shouldn’t expect the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor to challenge the performance of the best gaming monitors. However, it’s still a solid display that’s worth every penny, especially with this discount from Walmart. With a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, you’ll enjoy smooth gameplay and quick reactions with the best PC games, and with support for AMD’s FreeSync, you’ll stay immersed in the worlds that you’re exploring as there will be no screen tearing nor stuttering.

The borderless design of the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor reduces distractions so you can focus on your video games, and it comes with an adjustable base that will allow you to change the screen’s tilt to the best position for you. The anti-glare display, meanwhile, means you’ll be able to clearly see what’s on the screen, no matter the lighting in your environment.

There are monitor deals for premium displays with all of the latest features, but there are also some offers for budget-friendly but decent screens like the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. It’s available from Walmart for only $209 instead of its sticker price of $349, for huge savings of $140. This chance to buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor for nearly $200 isn’t going to appear often, so take advantage of this bargain now. Once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return.