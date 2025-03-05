This 32-inch gaming monitor is on sale for under $200

Don’t forget to upgrade your rig with monitor deals too after taking advantage of gaming PC deals! However, if you’ve already used up most of your budget on your new gaming desktop, don’t sweat it because you can still get a decent display on a tight budget. The 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is a great example — it’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $349, but you can currently buy it from Walmart for just $188 following a $161 discount. You’re going to have to hurry though, as tomorrow may already be too late to shop this offer.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

The LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor isn’t going to match up to the features and specifications of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming monitors, but for its price, it’s a very solid screen that will be enough for most gamers to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. It all starts with the Quad HD resolution on its 32-inch screen, which will show your games with sharp details, and it’s also got HDR10 support for rich colors and contrast to enable an immersive experience.

Our computer monitor buying guide explains refresh rate as how often the images on the display are updated, and response time as how quick it shows image transitions. The 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, which exceeds our recommendation of 120Hz to 144Hz, and a 1ms response time that will give you the opportunity to react quickly to anything that’s happening onscreen. For your comfort, you can adjust the tilt of the monitor’s base to the perfect angle for you.

An outdated screen won’t give justice to your new gaming PC, so you should consider buying the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor, especially now that it’s available with huge savings from Walmart. From its sticker price of $349, it’s all the way down to only $188. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to get the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor for less than $200 as it’s not going to stay at $161 off for long, so we highly recommend completing your transaction for it as soon as possible.