This curved OLED gaming monitor from LG just dropped below $800

While curved TVs didn’t quite catch on the way manufacturers intended, consumer-grade curved displays are actually great for gaming. The angled ends of the panel create quite the immersive effect, engulfing the player in the world of the game they’re playing. Add in some amazing LG tech and a whopping 34 inches of OLED real estate, and you’ve got yourself one of the best gaming monitors in town!

Speaking of LG: The undisputed king of OLED tech is getting the discount treatment from B&H Photo. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $797. Normally priced at $1,297, you’ll be able to put that $500 toward some new accessories, like one of the best gaming headset deals we found today.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch UltraGear

Available in 34-inch and 39-inch sizes, the UltraGear delivers up to 3340 x 1440 resolution at 240Hz. The 21:9 OLED screen utilizes the same self-emissive technology you’ll find on most LG TVs, allowing each individual pixel to be turned on or off. The end result is jaw-dropping colors and contrast, and inky black levels, especially when you’re enjoying some top-notch HDR gaming.

As far as connections go, the UltraGear includes two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort output, one USB-C port, and two USB-A. While there are no built-in speakers, the monitor is DTS Headphone:X-compatible, which means you’ll be able to experience 3D audio when using a paired headset.

Other noteworthy features include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, 0.03 ms response times, and up to 275 nits at peak brightness. We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so now is definitely the best time to buy. Save $500 when you purchase the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor at B&H Photo, and be sure to look at some of the other monitor deals we found today.

For those into OLED tech: We also have a roundup of OLED TV deals that may be worth taking a look at!