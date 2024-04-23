 Skip to main content
Snag this 34-inch LG Curved Ultrawide WQHD monitor for $249

Jennifer Allen
If you want a monitor that aids your productivity, check out the monitor deals at Walmart right now. Currently, you can buy an LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor for just $249. Normally costing $350, that means you’re saving $101 but the deal is only available for a limited time and already proving very popular. If it sounds immediately appealing, keep reading and we’ll tell you even more about why you’ll love it.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor

LG is generally very well known for making great TVs and monitors with its panel technology some of the best around. With the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor, you get everything you could need and within seconds. It’s possible to install it in moments thanks to its One Click Stand which doesn’t require any complex setup.

From there, the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor offers up an exceptional 3440 x 1440 resolution with 99% sRGB color gamut and HDR10 support. Like the best monitors, it’s highly capable of providing users with accurate, detailed, and vibrant imagery and colors, so it’s well-suited for all kinds of work or simply when you want to enjoy the best looking experience. It’s perfect for watching movies when you’re not working.

For gamers, there’s also AMD FreeSync support so you can enjoy more fluid and seamless movement, while there’s Dynamic Action Sync which provides reduced input lag. Alongside those key features, a Black Stabilizer mode brightens dark scenes and gives you an advantage in combat. A 100Hz refresh rate keeps things running smoothly while there’s a 5ms GtG response time.

Like the best curved monitors, the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor makes it super simple to work across multiple windows at once without the need for a second monitor cluttering your desktop. It supports Picture-by-Picture any time you want to show content from two separate sources with the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor offering HDMI inputs.

Whatever your plans for the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor — whether you’re thinking gaming or working — you’ll be happy with it. It’s currently on sale at Walmart so instead of costing $350, it’s down to $249 for a limited time. You’ll love how versatile it is and how good it looks. Hit the button now before the sale ends very soon.

