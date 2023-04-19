 Skip to main content
LG’s stunning 45-inch curved OLED WQHD gaming monitor is $200 off

Jennifer Allen
By

Gamers will particularly appreciate the pick of the monitor deals at the moment with $200 off the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor at Best Buy. It’s normally priced at $1,700 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $1,500. While that’s still not exactly impulse buy territory, it’s still sure to be popular with anyone who’s been waiting to buy a high-end gaming monitor and loves to save money. Likely to be popular, here’s a quick look at why it’s worth your cash.

Why you should buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a sight to behold. It offers 45 inches of gorgeous OLED picture quality with a 800R curve to help you be even more immersed in your games. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you plenty of room to take everything in with an exceptional 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. For colors, you can benefit from HDR10 support along with DCI-P3 98.5% color spectrum so whatever you play will look delightful.

Easily one of the best gaming monitors, there’s also a .03ms response time to guarantee you can leave lag behind. A 240Hz refresh rate also means motion blur is a thing of the past so even the fastest-moving action looks silky smooth. The monitor is Nvidia G-Sync compatible as well as offers AMD FreeSync Premium support. A choice of either Display 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 ports is also great to see. Other features include coming with a remote control, a 4-pole headphone hack, and Picture in Picture and Picture-by-Picture support. For gaming, it even has a frames-per-second counter and an enhanced GUI designed to help optimize display settings depending on the genre of game you’re playing. This is one of the best curved gaming monitors if you can afford it.

The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is normally priced at $1,700. Today, you can save $200 when you buy it at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,500. If you’ve been waiting to invest in a great gaming monitor, this is sure to be a tempting option for you. Buy it now before the price goes back up.

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

