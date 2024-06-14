This LG OLED gaming monitor is usually $1,500 — today it’s $700

Looking for some solid monitor deals? We’ve got one that’s going to blow your mind! For a limited time, our pals at LG are knocking $800 off the beautiful LG 48-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor. You’d normally be spending around $1,500 for this big screen, but you can get it for just $700 until the sale is over.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor

Optimized PC gaming relies on multiple components working in unison to achieve the kind of top-shelf visuals these displays are capable of. Thanks to the UltraGear’s HDMI 2.1 ports, you can expect lightning-fast response times from one of LG’s best. And when you add in 120Hz VRR performance (when using a compatible GPU), you’ll have no issue keeping up with friends and foes alike in some of your favorite games.

The best OLED TV deals are traditionally dominated by LG’s presence, and the brand’s breathtaking colors and contrast feel right at home on the UltraGear. Not to mention the 0.1ms response time, which all but eliminates ghosting during action-heavy sequences. While you may be using dedicated audio peripherals for your gaming sessions (and we’ve got some incredible headset deals for you to check out!), the UltraGear’s 20W drivers push some pretty big sound for such a small chassis.

LG was also kind enough to provide a two-year limited warranty on the UltraGear. This gives you coverage for internal parts of the monitor, as well as some of its functional components. You’ll also be able to add an additional two years of coverage for an extra $80, or three years for $90.

These types of monitor deals come around only once in a while, so we highly advise you to take advantage of this UltraGear offer while you still can. Again, that’s an $800 markdown, putting the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor on your desk for only $700.

