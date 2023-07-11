 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day deal knocks $400 off this 49-inch LG curved monitor

Aaron Mamiit
By

Give justice to your powerful gaming PC by buying a top-quality display like the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor, which is available from Amazon’s Prime Day deals for just $900. That’s its cheapest price this year — beating the previous low of $947 — for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,300. We’re not sure if the monitor’s stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor

The 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor features Dual QHD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and it’s also an ultrawide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio that combines with the curved screen for a truly immersive experience for video games like single-player adventures and racing titles, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 1000R curvature also combines with the height, tilt and swivel adjustments that you can make to the monitor to let you place it at the most comfortable angle while you play. You can also go with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture configurations if you want to look at content from separate sources.

The 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray to gray response time of the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor challenges the specifications of the best monitors, offering smooth and responsive gameplay. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing, and DTS Headphone: X for accurate spatialization and localization in games with 3D audio. There’s also an enhanced gaming GUI that will let you choose from a variety of modes, including Gamer, FPS, or RTS, so you’ll always enjoy optimized display settings when you’re playing on the monitor.

Related

If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day monitor deals that will pair up nicely with the best gaming PCs, you can’t go wrong with the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor, especially since it’s on sale for just $900. The monitor’s previous lowest price this year was $947, but you can get it from Amazon with a $400 discount on its sticker price of $1,300. You’re going to have to act fast though, because if you wait until the final minute of the shopping holiday, you may miss out on this bargain.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Prime Day deals: 46 top offers you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Deals

The Prime Day deals have finally landed, and they aren't just at Amazon: Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are having sales of their own right now, bringing discounts on everything from must-have electronics to kitchen essentials, and even groceries. Navigating all of the different products on offer, and deciding which to buy, can naturally be a bit of a challenge, but we're here to help: We've rounded up all of the very best Prime Day deals you can shop right now, in one neat list, with a little bow on top. So, sit back, start scrolling, and have your credit card handy in case you find something you like the look of.
Today's best Prime Day deals
And just like that, you've made it to our list of the best Prime Day deals. If you aren't in the scrolling mood, the very best offer you can shop today is a brand new 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 at Walmart. It's made by Walmart's own brand Onn and runs Roku's smart software to boot, which offers one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, without the need to hook up a streaming stick like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's also a 4K TV, which means it's four times the resolution than the HDTV you probably have now (translation: that's a much clearer image).

Do other retailers have Prime Day deals?
Yes! While Prime Day itself is obviously an Amazon exclusive, many other retailers run their own sales during the same time period. It's all in a bid to capture the excitement of sales time which often means we all end up looking around for great deals. While those retailers may not have as big a sale as they might around Black Friday, it's still worth seeing what's out there.

Read more
Bring your documents to life with these Prime Day printer deals
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Printer Deals

Now's a great time to buy a printer because of the discounts that you can get from Amazon's Prime Day deals, as well as from the sales that rival retailers have rolled out to challenge the massive shopping event. With all of the competing offers for Prime Day printer deals, the customers are the winner because you're given endless choices on which one to buy. To help with your decision, we've gathered the top bargains for printers, but you need to make your purchase as soon as you can as stocks may already be selling out.
Our favorite Prime Day printer deal
HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer -- $54, was $69

For a cheap but reliable printer that will be able to meet the needs of your family and home office, you can't go wrong with the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer. Also called a multifunction printer, it makes a lot of sense for home use because you won't need to buy a separate copier and scanner, which will free up space on your desk, according to our printer buying guide. You'll be able to print, copy, and scan in color, and you can do so with a USB cable connecting the printer to your desktop computer or laptop, or through mobile and wireless printing through the HP Smart app.

Read more
From gaming PCs to monitors: The best Alienware Prime Day deals
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

With Amazon launching this year's Prime Day deals, other retailers are releasing their own offers to try to attract customers while they're still on their personal shopping sprees. Gamers who are on the hunt for Prime Day gaming laptop deals and bargains on other gaming devices and accessories should check out Dell's discounts for its Alienware brand. Here are the best Alienware Prime Day deals that you can take advantage of right now, but you need to complete your purchases as soon as possible because we're not sure how long these lowered prices will last.
Our favorite Prime Day Alienware deal

For a machine that will challenge the best gaming laptops while maintaining a relatively affordable price, you can't go wrong with the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop, which Dell is currently selling for $1,100 following a $700 discount on its original price of $1,800. It's capable of running all of the best PC games without any issues because it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also comes with 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the best place to start for gaming.

Read more