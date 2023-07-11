Prime Day deal knocks $400 off this 49-inch LG curved monitor

Give justice to your powerful gaming PC by buying a top-quality display like the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor, which is available from Amazon’s Prime Day deals for just $900. That’s its cheapest price this year — beating the previous low of $947 — for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,300. We’re not sure if the monitor’s stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor

The 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor features Dual QHD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and it’s also an ultrawide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio that combines with the curved screen for a truly immersive experience for video games like single-player adventures and racing titles, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 1000R curvature also combines with the height, tilt and swivel adjustments that you can make to the monitor to let you place it at the most comfortable angle while you play. You can also go with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture configurations if you want to look at content from separate sources.

The 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray to gray response time of the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor challenges the specifications of the best monitors, offering smooth and responsive gameplay. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing, and DTS Headphone: X for accurate spatialization and localization in games with 3D audio. There’s also an enhanced gaming GUI that will let you choose from a variety of modes, including Gamer, FPS, or RTS, so you’ll always enjoy optimized display settings when you’re playing on the monitor.

If you’re on the hunt for Prime Day monitor deals that will pair up nicely with the best gaming PCs, you can’t go wrong with the 49-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor, especially since it’s on sale for just $900. The monitor’s previous lowest price this year was $947, but you can get it from Amazon with a $400 discount on its sticker price of $1,300. You’re going to have to act fast though, because if you wait until the final minute of the shopping holiday, you may miss out on this bargain.

