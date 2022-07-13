 Skip to main content
LG Gram Prime Day Deal drops the price by $350

Many of us have been waiting for the Prime Day deals to hit to scoop up a brand new laptop, and we’ve got to say that the Prime Day Laptop deals have been awesome. One of the best deals happening right now is Amazon’s sale on the LG Gram Laptop, which was originally priced at $1,450 and is on sale today for $1,100, saving you $350 or 24%. Scoop this deal up today or risk missing out until Prime Day 2023.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 16

We all know that LG makes some of the best laptops on the market, which is why we’re so pumped about the LG Gram, which features a 16-inch IPS LCD display with DCI-P3 99% color expression. It runs on the Intel Evo Platform, powered by the 11th generation Intel core i7 processor with Intel Xe graphics. This machine was made for high-resolution content creation and editing, so for creative types, it doesn’t get much better than this.

The LG Gram comes with 16GB of RAM, which means an incredibly high level of performance when running memory-intensive content creation which is perfect for designing, editing, and multitasking. You can improve productivity thanks to 256GB of solid-state storage that you can rely on for stability and access in a flash. Connect to your LG Gram from one of two USB-C ports or one of two USB-A ports as well as its full-size HDMI port. Download photos in a snap with its microSD card reader, or listen to music through the standard 3.5mm audio jack.

Most importantly, the LG operates on Windows 11, so you can be assured that your new laptop will run smoothly. Best of all, you’ll have access to support via Windows whenever you need it. Whether you’re getting prepared to head back to school, launching your own social media influencer platform, or you’re upgrading your work-from-home setup, the LG Gram has everything you need to do it with speed. Scoop up this deal from Amazon before it disappears at midnight. Also, don’t forget to check out what made our lists of the best Prime Day tablet deals and the best Prime Day headphone deals to round out your setup while they’re still happening.

