LG’s stunning new 6K display is an Apple lookalike

The LG UltraFine 6K monitor.
LG has shown off its new UltraFine 6K Display at CES 2025, and it’s the first 6K monitor to use Thunderbolt 5 ports. This connector was only recently introduced in the latest Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro and the Mac mini, so supporting Thunderbolt 5 could put LG ahead of the curve. What’s more, the monitor doesn’t just support the latest Apple tech — it looks a lot like Apple’s Pro Display XDR. Unfortunately, the details about this beautiful display are still scarce.

The display has a Nano IPS Black panel with a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut. Nano IPS Black technology has deeper blacks and improved color accuracy compared to older IPS displays, but it’s still considered inferior to OLED and mini-LED. On the bright side, the use of Nano IPS could bring the price of the UltraFine Display down, so it could be worth it.

The design of the display has changed, too, dropping the curved stand for a slim, geometric design. The bezels are so thin that they seem practically invisible in the teaser image, and there are no notches, bulges, or even logos in sight. The model number is 32U990A, which, judging by older models, indicates that this is a 32-inch display.

Another detail that hasn’t been revealed yet is the refresh rate. Thunderbolt 5 can provide up to 120GBps of bandwidth and can run two 8K displays at 60Hz — which means it should be able to handle a 6K display running at 120Hz. But just because it’s possible doesn’t mean LG has chosen to support 120Hz, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the company announces.

Despite the lack of details, the response to LG’s new display seems positive. With its new Apple-like design, it could become a great alternative for those who don’t want to hand over $4,999 for Apple’s Pro Display XDR. If it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, I could see it being a solid option for creatives.

