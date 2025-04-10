This unique 32-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is on sale at $200 off

The 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor is one of the most unique screens that you can buy from today’s monitor deals. It’s on sale for $1,100, and the $200 in savings on its original price of $1,300 should be considered as a welcome bonus for investing in this display. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you don’t want to miss this bargain though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before it disappears.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor

The name of the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor hints at its primary feature: the ability to switch between 4K Ultra HD resolution at up to a 240Hz refresh rate, and Full HD resolution at up to a 480Hz refresh rate, with the push of a button. This makes it “truly one-of-a-kind” as we described the gaming monitor in our review, where we gave it a solid score of 3.5 stars out of 5. You’re going to want 4K resolution on the 32-inch OLED display for most cases, but the 480Hz refresh rate will be a welcome boost for competitive multiplayer games when the smoother animations could spell the difference between winning and losing.

The LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which will eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for an immersive experience. It also comes with a space-saving design that reduces clutter on your desk, and you’ll be able to adjust its height, tilt, and pivot towards the most comfortable position as you play the best PC games.

Your upgrade with gaming PC deals will perfectly pair with the 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor, which you can buy from LG with a $200 discount. From a sticker price of $1,300, this screen is down to $1,100, which still presents a significant investment, but it’s going to be worth every single penny. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings if you’re already interested in the 32-inch LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED gaming monitor though, so we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction as soon as you can.