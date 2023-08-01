 Skip to main content
This 45-inch curved LG OLED WQHD gaming monitor is $400 off

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

They say there is no time like the present. Maybe the next semester is about to start, imminently, or your full-blown adult job’s meager few days of vacation is about to end. It is time to immerse yourself in other worlds. Now! Just because it’s almost over doesn’t mean it can’t be great. And with this 45-inch curved monitor, the LG UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, you can while saving $400. At least if you buy now. While this deal lasts, the typically $1,700 monitor is on sale for only $1,300, so go ahead and tap the button below to start experiencing the immersive world of curved monitors.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor initially impresses with its 800R curve. Give yourself the ability to quickly scan those far-flung UI panels with a quick snap of the eyes or your peripheral vision, enhanced by the closeness. Plus, when treated with anti-glare tech on the surface, you should have very comfortable viewing all around.

As much as we like the curve, there’s a bit of fun going on under the hood of the LG UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor worth taking a look at as well. There’s a super fast 240Hz refresh rate that LG claims was the first on an OLED, making it one of the best OLED monitors. There’s also the very good 0.03ms gray to gray response time. The curved screen’s resolution also comes in at 1440p. Further bonuses include a plug-in for your headphones, a remote, and built in gaming features like an FPS counter and crosshair.

If this all sounds good to you, go ahead and tap the button below to order your LG UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor now. If you do, it’ll save you $400, bringing the cost of the monitor down from $1,700 to $1,300. If this doesn’t quite suit your needs or you don’t go for the curved style, check out our listing of the best gaming monitors of the year, which is sure to have something you’ll deem worthy of taking you to other worlds today.

