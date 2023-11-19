With gaming monitors advancing so quickly in the past few years to keep up with advancements in-game graphics and more powerful GPUs, the market is saturated with great choices. For example, this LG UltraGear OLED 45 has a lot going for it and is perfect for those who want to push the limit of their graphics cards. Unfortunately, it is quite expensive, but there are some solid early Black Friday deals, like this $500 discount from Best Buy is your best opportunity to pick one up, bringing its price down to $1,200 from $1,700

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear OLED

The LG UltraGear OLED 45 runs a 1440p resolution and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. This combination sits in the perfect place for gaming since you can buy something like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, or even potentially an RTX 4090, to really push both the resolution and refresh rate. On the other hand, if you don’t want to spend that cash or already have a reasonably powerful card in the 30-series lineup, then the Ultragear OLED 45 gives you the versatility to either push a high refresh rate or better graphics, so if you’re just a much a fan of first-person shooter games as you are of narrative, this monitor will serve you well.

The UltraGear also has an OLED panel, so it has some gorgeous image reproduction and fidelity, with a 98.5% gamut coverage of DCI-P3, so it’s also a great option for those who do graphical work. It also supports HDR10, although it’s important to note that HDR on monitors is not the same as on a TV since the tech isn’t quite there yet. Luckily, the LG Ultragear supports both Nividia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, so in terms of gaming, you’re covered pretty thoroughly. The same goes for the 0.3 ms response time, which is easily among the lowest on the market. That said, it is a dim monitor with a peak brightness of 200nits, and the pixel density is also quite low at just 83 pixels per inch, although it’s not terrible.

Overall, the LG UltraGear OLED 45 is a great gaming monitor, although maybe not as much for general use as productivity, which is perfectly fine given that it’s made for the former. It is a bit pricey, but the discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $1,200 is significant and makes it a good opportunity if you want an immersive and high-end gaming monitor. That said, if you’re not completely sold, check out some of these Black Friday gaming monitor deals as well.

