 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This stunning 45-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is $500 off

Albert Bassili
By
The 45-inch LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor with a game on the screen.
Digital Trends

With gaming monitors advancing so quickly in the past few years to keep up with advancements in-game graphics and more powerful GPUs, the market is saturated with great choices. For example, this LG UltraGear OLED 45 has a lot going for it and is perfect for those who want to push the limit of their graphics cards. Unfortunately, it is quite expensive, but there are some solid early Black Friday deals, like this $500 discount from Best Buy is your best opportunity to pick one up, bringing its price down to $1,200 from $1,700

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear OLED

The LG UltraGear OLED 45 runs a 1440p resolution and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. This combination sits in the perfect place for gaming since you can buy something like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, or even potentially an RTX 4090, to really push both the resolution and refresh rate. On the other hand, if you don’t want to spend that cash or already have a reasonably powerful card in the 30-series lineup, then the Ultragear OLED 45 gives you the versatility to either push a high refresh rate or better graphics, so if you’re just a much a fan of first-person shooter games as you are of narrative, this monitor will serve you well.

The UltraGear also has an OLED panel, so it has some gorgeous image reproduction and fidelity, with a 98.5% gamut coverage of DCI-P3, so it’s also a great option for those who do graphical work. It also supports HDR10, although it’s important to note that HDR on monitors is not the same as on a TV since the tech isn’t quite there yet. Luckily, the LG Ultragear supports both Nividia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, so in terms of gaming, you’re covered pretty thoroughly. The same goes for the 0.3 ms response time, which is easily among the lowest on the market. That said, it is a dim monitor with a peak brightness of 200nits, and the pixel density is also quite low at just 83 pixels per inch, although it’s not terrible.

Don't Miss:

Overall, the LG UltraGear OLED 45 is a great gaming monitor, although maybe not as much for general use as productivity, which is perfectly fine given that it’s made for the former. It is a bit pricey, but the discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $1,200 is significant and makes it a good opportunity if you want an immersive and high-end gaming monitor. That said, if you’re not completely sold, check out some of these Black Friday gaming monitor deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
The best Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deals right now
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo is probably one of the best-known laptop makers, especially since they have an incredibly wide variety of them to choose from. That also means they have an excellent selection of gaming laptops, so you can hone in on something that fits your budget. That's especially the case with the ongoing early Black Friday deals that are seeing laptops being cut down in price across the board. That said, Lenovo's selection of gaming laptops is too wide for us to include all their active deals here, so we've selected some of our favorites for both AMD and Intel CPUs. Also, if you're not sure of where to start, you should check out our list of best Lenovo laptops for some good options.
Best Lenovo Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Lenovo has a wider selection of AMD gaming laptops, which is great if you want to go with something AMD-powered. Unfortunately, there aren't any good deals on Lenovo laptops with both an AMD CPU and GPU, but the selection below is wide enough to pick something that fits your needs a bit better. And, if you want something with an RTX 4090 on a budget, then the AMD version is probably the cheapest for Lenovo.

Read more
Best Buy Black Friday deals: 12 best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is pulling out the big guns this Black Friday to compete with Amazon Black Friday deals, and we're seeing a lot of great deals across the board, whether you want a laptop, a vacuum cleaner, or a fitness tracker. Of course, there are a lot of deals to go through, so we've done our best to collect some of our favorite ones below so that you don't have to. We'll also be updating this page as more and better deals come along, so be sure to check back regularly. Also, be sure to check out the Walmart Black Friday sale, as it's also going all out in the hopes of competing with Amazon.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Nest Hub -- $60, was $100

Read more
Black Friday laptop deal drops this Lenovo Chromebook to $149
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals

If you've been looking out for some of the cheapest Black Friday laptop deals, you're going to love what Best Buy has to offer. Currently, you can buy the sleek looking Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook for $149 saving a huge $170 off the regular price of $319. Ideal for taking to class or on your commute, this is easily one of the better Black Friday deals at the moment. If you've been waiting to find the right Black Friday Chromebook deals, this is the time to hit buy. If you're not entirely sold, keep reading while we take you through what the Chromebook has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook
As one of the better Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is a tempting proposition if your budget is slight but you still want something decent for the price. It has a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Refreshingly and making it a bit more tempting for those after the best Chromebooks, it also has a 14-inch full HD touchscreen.

Read more