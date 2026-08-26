LibreOffice 26.8 adds plenty of nice features and refuses to shove AI in your face

While tech giants remain locked in a relentless arms race to shove generative AI into every conceivable aspect of your life, the team behind the open-source office suite LibreOffice is taking the opposite approach. The Document Foundation today released LibreOffice 26.8 for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and instead of clogging up your toolbars with unnecessary chatbots or sending your documents off to cloud services, the update focuses entirely on fundamental, high-impact improvements for core office tasks.

Practical features aimed at improving your workflow

The standout addition in LibreOffice 26.8 is a new text layout algorithm for Writer called the Paragraph Composer. Most word processors use a line-by-line approach for text layout that often creates justified text with alternating crowded and sparse lines. The new algorithm solves this by balancing word spacing across consecutive lines in a paragraph.

The release also brings native support for OpenType variable fonts, automatic paragraph direction detection for right-to-left text, and a distraction free Draft view. LibreOffice Math also gets an upgrade with formula support for N’Ko and Adlam scripts.

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Spreadsheet power users will appreciate Calc’s addition of Calculated Fields in pivot tables alongside smoother XLSX file compatibility. Meanwhile, Impress and Draw now let you mix multiple page sizes within a single document. LibreOffice has also improved file preservation for complex Microsoft Office charts. Layouts like waterfall, sunburst, and funnel charts will now survive round-trip document sharing completely intact.

No AI or tracking

What isn’t in this update is just as important as what is. The Document Foundation explicitly confirmed that LibreOffice 26.8 includes zero generative AI features. None of your data is set to external servers for processing, no features require an internet connection, and there are no hidden subscriptions or telemetry trackers running in the background.

In a market where software increasingly feels bloated, intrusive, and cloud-dependent, LibreOffice remains one of the best alternatives to Microsoft Office as it keeps your data local and doesn’t force unnecessary AI features down your throat. It is available to download for free right now.