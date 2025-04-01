 Skip to main content
Little-known Google Docs writers tool gets wider language support

Text box in Google Docs on a laptop.
Google has announced it is updating “Help me create” on Google Docs to support seven additional languages.

The company announced in a blog post on Monday that it’s expanding the little-known AI-powered tool to make it more accessible to Google Docs users for whom English is not their native language. “Help me create” now supports the following languages: Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, French and German.

If you’re not sure what “Help me create” is, Google introduced the tool in December 2024 that employs Gemini to help you overcome writer’s block by writing the first draft of whatever documents you need to write up when you give it a prompt, provided your document is blank. It gives you stylized templates for each document format Google Drive gives you access to, whether it’s a business proposal, a product launch plan, product road map, newsletter, or even a party-planning list, and you can tweak them accordingly. Below is a demonstration of the tool giving templates for a newsletter, product launch plan, and product roadmap from Spanish-speaking users to choose from.

Demonstration Google Docs Help me create in Spanish.
Google

For users who are excited about “Help me create” supporting the aforementioned languages, it’s important to keep in mind that the tool should only be used to help you brainstorm what you are going to write in your document, not for you to take every word it writes immediately and pass it off as your own. Even though it doesn’t incorporate Google search results, it’s still in its experimental stages, which means it can get certain things wrong.

The “Help me create” language update is only available for Google Workspace users who have a Business, Enterprise, Google One AI Premium, Gemini Education, Gemini Business, or Gemini Enterprise account. It’s still rolling out, so it may not reach every Google Workspace subscriber right away.

