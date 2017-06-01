Logitech ushers in two flagship mice and software for controlling three PCs

Why it matters to you Not only has Logitech released two new flagship wireless mice, but software to make controlling multiple PCs easier. Moving data just got easier too.

Logitech introduced three new products on Thursday, one of which is software enabling users to control up to three computers with a single mouse. The other two products are next-generation “MX” mice that can be used on any surface, even glass.

MX Master 2S

This mouse connects to the host PC through the included USB-based Logitech Unifying Receiver, or by way of Bluetooth. This is combined with Logitech’s Easy-Switch technology supporting up to three devices on one PC. Users simply press a button on one of the three devices to use it.

The optical sensor is based on Logitech’s “Darkfield” tracking technology, which is what helps the mouse track movements on glass-like surfaces. According to Logitech, it improved this technology for better cursor speed and accuracy. It also raised the tracking resolution up to 4,000 dots per inch (DPI) for better precision on any display.

Other notable features include a large thumb rest, a thumbwheel for scrolling side-to-side, and a “speed-adaptive” scroll wheel that automatically shifts from hyper-fast scrolling to click-to-click. A USB port resides at the front for recharging the internal battery.

Here are the specifications:

DPI range: 200 to 4,000 (increments of 50) Battery life: Up to 70 days Battery type: Li-Po 500 mAh Charge time: 3 minutes Number of buttons: 7 Gesture button: Yes Scroll wheel: With Auto-Shift Special buttons: Back/Forward

Middle click LEDs: 1x battery status

3x Easy-Switch Wireless operating distance: 32 feet Wireless technology: 2.4GHz Bluetooth technology: Low Energy Size (inches): 3.4 (H) x 5.0 (W) x 2.0 (D) Weight: 5.1 ounces Colors: Graphite

Midnight Teal

Light Grey Price: $100



MX Anywhere 2S

This is a cheaper, compact alternative to the MX Master 2S, meaning it does not include the protruding thumb rest and thumb wheel. It is more of a portable solution meant for hotel stays, coffee shops, and cramped airplanes. However, like the MX Master 2S, it’s based on Logitech’s improved Darkfield technology.

DPI range: 200 to 4,000 (increments of 50) Battery life: Up to 70 days Battery type: Li-Po 500 mAh Charge time: 3 minutes Number of buttons: 7 Gesture button: Yes Scroll wheel: With SmartShift LEDs: 1x battery status

3x Easy-Switch Special buttons: Back/Forward

Middle click

Tilt wheel Wireless operating distance: 32 feet Wireless technology: 2.4GHz Bluetooth technology: Low Energy Size (inches): 2.43 (H) x 3.95 (W) x 1.35 (D) Weight: 3.74 ounces Colors: Graphite

Midnight Teal

Light Grey Price: $80

Logitech Flow

Logitech’s new software enables one mouse to control up to three Windows and MacOS-based PCs. On top of that, it enables users to share text, images, and files across all three PCs by performing the typical “copy” command on one PC, and the “paste” command on another. According to Logitech, there is no cloud service involved with the data transfers. To work correctly, all three PCs must have the software installed and reside on the same wireless/wired network.

Here are the compatible devices:

Mice Keyboards MX Master 2S K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard MX Anywhere 2S K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard Multi-Device M585 K375s Multi-Device M720 Triathlon MK850 Performance M590 Multi-Device Silent

Logitech Flow is available now while the two mice will be made available sometime in June.