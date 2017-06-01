Digital Trends
Home > Computing > Logitech ushers in two flagship mice and software…

Logitech ushers in two flagship mice and software for controlling three PCs

By
logitech flow mx anywhere master mice
Why it matters to you

Not only has Logitech released two new flagship wireless mice, but software to make controlling multiple PCs easier. Moving data just got easier too.

Logitech introduced three new products on Thursday, one of which is software enabling users to control up to three computers with a single mouse. The other two products are next-generation “MX” mice that can be used on any surface, even glass.

MX Master 2S

This mouse connects to the host PC through the included USB-based Logitech Unifying Receiver, or by way of Bluetooth. This is combined with Logitech’s Easy-Switch technology supporting up to three devices on one PC. Users simply press a button on one of the three devices to use it.

The optical sensor is based on Logitech’s “Darkfield” tracking technology, which is what helps the mouse track movements on glass-like surfaces. According to Logitech, it improved this technology for better cursor speed and accuracy. It also raised the tracking resolution up to 4,000 dots per inch (DPI) for better precision on any display.

Other notable features include a large thumb rest, a thumbwheel for scrolling side-to-side, and a “speed-adaptive” scroll wheel that automatically shifts from hyper-fast scrolling to click-to-click. A USB port resides at the front for recharging the internal battery.

Here are the specifications:

DPI range: 200 to 4,000 (increments of 50)
Battery life: Up to 70 days
Battery type: Li-Po 500 mAh
Charge time: 3 minutes
Number of buttons: 7
Gesture button: Yes
Scroll wheel: With Auto-Shift
Special buttons: Back/Forward
Middle click
LEDs: 1x battery status
3x Easy-Switch
Wireless operating distance: 32 feet
Wireless technology: 2.4GHz
Bluetooth technology: Low Energy
Size (inches): 3.4 (H) x 5.0 (W) x 2.0 (D)
Weight: 5.1 ounces
Colors: Graphite
Midnight Teal
Light Grey
Price: $100


MX Anywhere 2S

This is a cheaper, compact alternative to the MX Master 2S, meaning it does not include the protruding thumb rest and thumb wheel. It is more of a portable solution meant for hotel stays, coffee shops, and cramped airplanes. However, like the MX Master 2S, it’s based on Logitech’s improved Darkfield technology.

DPI range: 200 to 4,000 (increments of 50)
Battery life: Up to 70 days
Battery type: Li-Po 500 mAh
Charge time: 3 minutes
Number of buttons: 7
Gesture button: Yes
Scroll wheel: With SmartShift
LEDs: 1x battery status
3x Easy-Switch
Special buttons: Back/Forward
Middle click
Tilt wheel
Wireless operating distance: 32 feet
Wireless technology: 2.4GHz
Bluetooth technology: Low Energy
Size (inches): 2.43 (H) x 3.95 (W) x 1.35 (D)
Weight: 3.74 ounces
Colors: Graphite
Midnight Teal
Light Grey
Price: $80

Logitech Flow

Logitech’s new software enables one mouse to control up to three Windows and MacOS-based PCs. On top of that, it enables users to share text, images, and files across all three PCs by performing the typical “copy” command on one PC, and the “paste” command on another. According to Logitech, there is no cloud service involved with the data transfers. To work correctly, all three PCs must have the software installed and reside on the same wireless/wired network.

Here are the compatible devices:

Mice Keyboards
MX Master 2S K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard
MX Anywhere 2S K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
Multi-Device M585 K375s Multi-Device
M720 Triathlon MK850 Performance
M590 Multi-Device Silent

Logitech Flow is available now while the two mice will be made available sometime in June.