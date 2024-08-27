We’re giving away something really cool. We also have a really cool newsletter we want you to be aware of. Match made in heaven, right?

The keyboard in question is the Logitech G Pro X TKL, a mechanical gaming keyboard with a stunning Magenta color. We all know Logitech makes great PC accessories, but this one in particular is both wireless and tenkeyless. Logitech has great wireless technology that even the most particular PC gamers will approve of, and it’s an ideal form factor. Yes, smaller layouts are becoming popular, but the tenkeyless version of the stellar full-sized version is a great option for both gaming and work.

Recommended Videos

But when it comes down to it, it’s a $200 keyboard, and we’re giving it away for free.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

How do you win it? Well, all you need to do is be signed up for the ReSpec newsletter before it goes live this Friday. Fill in your email address in the module above, and then when you receive your first newsletter on Friday, fill out the included survey in the email. Once you complete the short form, you’ll be entered into the giveaway.

To be completely honest, your chances of actually winning aren’t half bad.

You aren’t signing up for spam either. ReSpec is one of our premium newsletters and columns, run by our lead PC reporter Jacob Roach, who details the fascinating and ever-important world of PC hardware and PC gaming each week. The weekly ReSpec newsletter is a unique piece of coverage we’re proud to put out into the world, not just something duplicated from here on the site. And, of course, we don’t give away your email or sign you up for a million newsletters.

So, that’s about it. Sign up for the newsletter, fill out the survey on Friday or over the weekend, and you’re in the races to win one of the best gaming keyboards out there. Not a bad deal, right?