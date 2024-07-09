 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Logitech has a new gaming mouse, and it looks incredible

By
Someone using the Logitech G309 gaming mouse.
Logitech

It takes a lot to get me excited about a gaming mouse, but Logitech’s new G309 looks incredible. Unlike the recent G Pro X 2 Superlight, the G309 comes in at a more sensible $80, but it’s still packing some insane features.

It’s not exactly a budget mouse along the lines of the G305, but Logitech is offering an awful lot for under $100. The mouse itself is wireless, with support for both Bluetooth and Logitech’s low-latency Lightspeed connection, and the company claims it can last for 300 hours. What stands out most, however, is Powerplay support.

Recommended Videos

This is Logitech’s wireless charging tech, but prior to the G309, it was only available on mice north of $100, with the cheapest being the G502 Lightspeed. The G309 is now the cheapest way to get in on the Powerplay system, assuming you’re OK dropping $120 on a Powerplay mouse pad alongside an $80 mouse. At least that combo isn’t much more expensive than something like the Razer Viper V3 Pro.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

You don’t have to use a Powerplay mouse pad, but it makes the G309 lighter. Like other budget Logitech mice, the G309 is powered by a single AA battery. With a Powerplay mouse pad, you can ditch the battery and run the mouse just off of the mouse pad. With the AA battery, the mouse clocks in at 86 grams. Without it, the mouse is only 68 grams, which is encroaching on competitively light weights.

Both colors of the Logitech G309 mouse.
Logitech

You’ll want to use the mouse with the Lightspeed dongle most of the time, which Logitech says will net you 300 hours if you’re not using Powerplay. With Bluetooth, which the mouse supports through a switch on the bottom, Logitech says the G309 will last 600 hours. That’s incredible, and likely due in no small part to the lack of RGB lighting on the mouse.

Under the hood, the G309 is using Logitech’s Hero 25K and Lightforce mechanical-optical switches. The sensor isn’t quite what you’ll find on a competitive mouse like the G Pro X 2 Superlight, but for all but the most competitive gamers, the Hero 25K sensor is great. It’s a reasonable trade-off considering how much cheaper the G309 is compared to the high-end crop of gaming mice from Razer, Corsair, and Logitech itself.

It’s rare that budget mice stand out from the crowd, but the G309 is targeting a sweet spot of premium features at a more affordable price. You can pick up the mouse now — I spotted it in both white and black .

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
This new gaming handheld has a chance of dethroning the Steam Deck OLED
The Zotac Zone handheld gaming console running Steam.

Computex 2024 was a gateway for new handheld gaming consoles, but there was one in particular that truly stood out. The new Zotac Zone is the company’s first attempt at making a handheld console, and early impressions are quite positive. Not only does it come with some unique features but it is also one of the only handhelds on the market that features an AMOLED panel.

The only other device that comes close to offering such a display is the Steam Deck OLED. But how do these two handheld consoles fair when compared to each other? Let’s have a look.
Price and availability
The Steam Deck OLED was launched in November last year, and unlike its LCD version, it is available in only two configurations: a 512GB model for $550 and a 1TB model for $650. Notably, the higher-storage model features an etched glass display that is said to be more resistant to glare.

Read more
Sony is convinced the PS4 somehow made PC gaming better
A mini PC sitting in front of the PS5.

It's hard to dispute that PC gaming leads gaming as a whole from a technology standpoint, but Sony disagrees. Mark Cerny, lead architect for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PS5, says that Sony's consoles occasionally show "the way for the larger industry" in a recent interview with Gamesindustry.biz.

"I like to think that occasionally we’re even showing the way for the larger industry, and that our efforts end up benefiting those gaming on PC as well," Cerny said. "It’s a tech-heavy example, but on PS4, we had very efficient GPU interfaces, and that may well have spurred DirectX to become more efficient in response."

Read more
PC gaming has an efficiency problem
The Ryzen 5 7600X sitting among thermal paste and RAM.

It's the word PC executives love to say and PC gamers hate to hear: efficiency. I wouldn't blame you if you plug your ears every time there's a "performance per watt" metric, or when AMD, Nvidia, and Intel start going on about the efficiency of their hardware. But efficiency is important in your gaming PC, and it's a problem facing PC gaming as a whole.

No, the components themselves don't have an efficiency problem. In fact, recent hardware -- particularly from AMD and Nvidia -- is some of the most efficient hardware we've seen in years. But PC gamers have a problem dealing with efficiency and leveraging it for a better gaming experience, and PC executives have a problem communicating why it's so important.
Poor communication

Read more