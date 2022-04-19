Logitech has just unveiled a new addition to its Ergo Series of mice, the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse.

This wireless mouse features an unusual design that should make using it for hours on end more comfortable.

At the first glance, the new Logitech mouse looks somewhat peculiar. Unlike traditional mice where your hand rests on top of the device, the Logitech Lift Vertical puts your hand in more of a “grab” position. However, Logitech assures that there are many benefits to be gained from the design, and it markets the mouse to people who can feel their hands getting tired after spending hours at the computer.

The mouse was designed by Logitech’s Ergo Lab with a strong focus on ergonomics and fits best in a small to medium-sized hand, which makes a refreshing change from all the big mice that are readily available on the market. It features a 57-degree vertical design that is said to remove some of the pressure applied to your wrist when you use your mouse for hours on end. Logitech says that this results in a more relaxed and natural forearm posture. As a result, you may experience a change in how you feel after a day’s worth of work.

The two main buttons are placed on the right side of the mouse, with two thumb buttons added on the other side. There’s also a scroll wheel with a middle click and a middle button, as well as a fairly wide thumb rest that further serves to remove some pressure from your hand and wrist. The mouse has a textured rubber grip to make it rest steadily in your hand.

The Logitech Lift Vertical is made out of up to 70% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and comes in three colors, off-white, black, and rose pink. The company promises that the mouse comes with a host of top-notch features that add productivity to the comfort gained from the innovative design.

Some of the perks listed by Logitech include quiet clicks — perfect for those late nights spent working — and an equally silent magnetic SmartWheel. The mouse wheel comes with varying precision and speed modes that Logitech said are going to be automatic. It offers a DPI of up to 4,000, which can be tweaked in the 400 to 4,000 range in 100 DPI increments.

Being a wireless mouse, the device comes with no cords and is fully portable, with a wireless range of up to 10 meters. It’s powered by a single AA battery, and Logitech promises a battery life of up to 24 months. Of course, this will be reduced by frequent usage.

Despite the unique design, the Logitech Lift Vertical doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. You can already pick one up for $70 on Amazon, as well as directly from Logitech. For those of us who spend upwards of eight hours a day at the computer, this mouse might just prove to be the little bit of relief our arms have been asking for. It just might make it onto our list of the best ergonomic mice in the future.

