Logitech’s best mouse is 30% off in Walmart’s W+ Week sale

The Prime Day deals taking place right now are no secret, but Walmart is also having a competing sale called Walmart+ Week, and right now you can save big on what we feel is the best wireless mouse on the market. The Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse is just $72, which is a $30 savings from its regular price of $102. You’ll need a Walmart+ subscription to take advantage of this deal, but with Walmart currently offering a , it’s worth it if saving big on a new wireless mouse is on your shopping agenda.

Why you should buy the Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse

Logitech has long made great accessories and peripheral devices that come in handy whether you prefer Windows PCs or Apple products. This is true of the Logitech MX Master 3S, which we not only find to be the best wireless mouse, but also the perfect productivity mouse. It will pair nicely with anything you may turn up in the best Prime Day laptop deals or the best Prime Day MacBook deals, and makes navigating your work day a more precise and convenient ordeal than you may find with your laptop’s trackpad. This is also a mouse you could consider if you’ve been browsing the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Textured surfaces make the MX Master 3S easy to grip and control, and its unique tilt angle positions your arm in a more natural posture for better comfort during long days at the computer. It has the most accurate sensor ever, which provides next-generation precision and responsiveness. This makes the MX Master 3S as useful to creatives as it is for the power scroller who’s at the computer all day, everyday. You can easily switch this mouse between devices and operating systems, customize individual buttons, and set up app-specific customizations. It’s capable of reaching 70 days of battery life on a single charge, and it gets three hours of use from just one-minute of charging.

You can grab the Logitech MX Master 3S for just $72 as part of Walmart+ Week, which is a $30 savings from its regular price of $102. You’ll need a Walmart+ subscription to do so, so and grab an MX Master 3S.

