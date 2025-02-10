 Skip to main content
Looks like the Edge Browser can’t be uninstalled after all

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but according to Windows Latest, you won’t be able to uninstall Microsoft Edge from your computer. In an alleged “uninstall” support document, Microsoft doesn’t mention how to uninstall Edge; instead, it tries to convince you why you should keep it.

The uninstall document that Microsoft released is supposed to explain how to uninstall the Edge browser. Still, it only shows a checklist of supposed advantages over Chrome, which isn’t entirely accurate. The table mentions Vertical Tabs, Copilot, Read Aloud, Designer, Coupons, and VPN.

The document is disappointing since it comes after Microsoft’s well-received privacy updates for Chrome’s incognito mode, which were a big win for users. Therefore, this is a step back for the software giant with this “uninstall” document, something many users aren’t going to like.

We’re used to Microsoft trying to get us to use their services, but this one feels like a low blow. However, a company doing anything it can to try and make you stay isn’t uncommon. For example, when canceling your PlayStation Plus subscription, Sony tries to get you to stay with an offer on a 12-month premium subscription.

Microsoft Edge has excellent features, such as a free VPN with 5GB of data, AI image editing with Microsoft Designer, and built-in shopping tools. However, you can also use more popular options, such as ProtonVPN and Canva. The comparison table is great for comparing the two browsers, but the uninstall information is conspicuous by its absence.

