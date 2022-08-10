 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This smart desk’s built-in OLED screen looks like science fiction

Alan Truly
By

Startup company Lumina, maker of its 4K AI-based webcam, has announced a new programmable-height computer desk that also has a built-in screen and its own operating system, Lumina OS. While an embedded display might sound a bit silly, Lumina thinks it could actually have an impact on productivity.

Sit-stand desks have been around for a while now, and push-button raising and lowering is nothing new. Where Lumina has innovated is by making the height adjustment programmable.

The Lumina Desk has a programmable height so you can sit or stand.

That means you can set a schedule for this smart desk to raise and lower to encourage more standing while ensuring that you don’t overdo it and strain your back. Lumina’s software for Windows and Mac allows start and end times to be programmed in. The range runs from 30 to 47 inches in height.

That’s all well and good, but what’s most unusual and interesting about the Lumina Desk is its built-in screen. A bright OLED display is embedded into the surface of the desk and Lumina didn’t skimp on the specifications.

The Lumina desk with a few computing devices on it.

It’s rated at 1,200 nits maximum intensity and has a scratch-resistant covering and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The 24-inch display is centered with a bit of room at the front and back for your keyboard and monitor. The desk surface is 5 feet long by 2.5 feet deep. It will be possible to install apps on the Lumina Desk, such as Google Calendar, Slack, Spotify, and more.

Lumina clarifies that the screen does not support touch, so as to avoid objects on the desk accidentally interacting with the screen.

The Lumina Desk has an embedded display and can run apps.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Lumina Desk also incorporates wireless charging across the entire surface as well as 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C sockets in a hidden panel at the rear. The USB-C ports can supply a total of 120 watts of power and up to 30 watts to any single port. The wireless charging supports two Qi-compatible devices, delivering up to 100 watts to each.

This is definitely one of the most interesting smart desk announcements we’ve seen. Lumina hasn’t revealed pricing information yet but is taking reservations so you can be among the first to get the Lumina Desk.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Google Chrome themes

google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url

Sony has shipped over 117M PlayStation 4 systems, per final tally

playstation 4 final shipment numbers ps4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: Is it time for you to upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to clean clothes and why you should

Reveal of a titan in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Splatoon 3 will recieve at least 2 years of support, expansion teased

splatoon 3 support update crossbow

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

How to control app access to other apps on a Mac

Security and Privacy settings open on a MacBook.

Everything announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: Fold 4, Watch 5, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The most common Microsoft Teams problems, and how to fix them

A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.

GPU prices and availability (August 2022): How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which foldable is right for you?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

How to watch World Cup 2022

Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.

Which games support Windows 11 auto HDR?

Xbox Game Pass games on Windows 11.