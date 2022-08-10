Startup company Lumina, maker of its 4K AI-based webcam, has announced a new programmable-height computer desk that also has a built-in screen and its own operating system, Lumina OS. While an embedded display might sound a bit silly, Lumina thinks it could actually have an impact on productivity.

Sit-stand desks have been around for a while now, and push-button raising and lowering is nothing new. Where Lumina has innovated is by making the height adjustment programmable.

That means you can set a schedule for this smart desk to raise and lower to encourage more standing while ensuring that you don’t overdo it and strain your back. Lumina’s software for Windows and Mac allows start and end times to be programmed in. The range runs from 30 to 47 inches in height.

That’s all well and good, but what’s most unusual and interesting about the Lumina Desk is its built-in screen. A bright OLED display is embedded into the surface of the desk and Lumina didn’t skimp on the specifications.

It’s rated at 1,200 nits maximum intensity and has a scratch-resistant covering and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The 24-inch display is centered with a bit of room at the front and back for your keyboard and monitor. The desk surface is 5 feet long by 2.5 feet deep. It will be possible to install apps on the Lumina Desk, such as Google Calendar, Slack, Spotify, and more.

Lumina clarifies that the screen does not support touch, so as to avoid objects on the desk accidentally interacting with the screen.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Lumina Desk also incorporates wireless charging across the entire surface as well as 6 power outlets and 6 USB-C sockets in a hidden panel at the rear. The USB-C ports can supply a total of 120 watts of power and up to 30 watts to any single port. The wireless charging supports two Qi-compatible devices, delivering up to 100 watts to each.

This is definitely one of the most interesting smart desk announcements we’ve seen. Lumina hasn’t revealed pricing information yet but is taking reservations so you can be among the first to get the Lumina Desk.

