 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This tiny keyboard is hiding a secret inside

By
lunar keyboard mini pc kickstarter 6
Linglong

Linglong, a Chinese PC maker, is taking mini PCs to the next level. Its latest offering is unlike any Windows PC available on the market. The Lunar is a 2-in-1 device that combines a keyboard with a mini PC. Essentially the company has created a folding keyboard and crammed an AMD-powered mini PC inside of it.

The Lunar keyboard mini-PC unfolded.
Linglong

When folded, the Lunar measures 6.02 x 4.3 x 1.18 inches and weighs less than 800 grams, making it easy to carry around in your pocket. The device also features a 59.2Whr battery that can last six hours (although rated for eight to 10 hours), while the integrated trackpad means you don’t even have to carry a mouse. As for the keyboard itself, the company has not shared anything about the typing experience and only mentions the use of scissor-style switches

The Lunar keyboard mini-PC folded.
Linglong

The built-in PC is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 8840U APU based on the Zen 4 architecture and can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x 6400Mhz RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD. In terms of ports, there’s a USB 4.0 Type-C, a USB 3.2 Type-C, and a USB 3.0 Type-A. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The thermal system includes two heat pipes and a cooling fan while the CPU can operate at different TDPs of 10W, 15W, 30W, 35W, and 50W using the including tuning software. The same software can also be used to control the CPU fan speeds.

Power management and offline Wi-Fi features in the Lunar keyboard mini-PC.
Linglong

The Lunar can be connected to a display using either of the USB Type-C ports and even offers support for AR and VR glasses. Additionally, the mini-PC can wirelessly connect to tablets and all-in-one PCs for a wireless multi-display setup or use a personal hotspot to access data stored on the device.

Ports on the Lunar keyboard mini-PC.
Linglong

The Lunar 2-in-1 folding keyboard mini PC is currently available on Kickstarter where pledges start at $579 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. As for the 32GB + 1TB configuration, pledges start at $739.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
This is the best gaming keyboard I’ve ever used — and you’ve never heard of it
The Meletrix Boog75 keyboard on a pink background.

I've covered a lot of gaming keyboards over the past couple of years. In most cases, they're standout offerings from mainstream brands like Asus, HyperX, and Corsair. And in most cases, these companies bring some premium, enthusiast-level features to products you could find in your local Best Buy. The Meletrix Boog75 isn't in the same class.

This keyboard has enthusiast blood running through its veins. It doesn't come with dense RGB software, endless connection modes, or dedicated keys for media and macros. But it's the best damn keyboard I've used by a mile, both for typing and gaming, and it's cheap enough that it can go toe-to-toe with more mainstream offerings.
The Hall Effect

Read more
Corsair just stepped up its keyboard game — in a big way
The Corsair K65 Plus Wireless keyboard on a pink background.

I've had a contentious relationship with Corsair keyboards over the last couple of years. The landscape for mechanical keyboards has been changing, and Corsair (along with brands like SteelSeries and Razer) felt behind the curve, selling the same standard mechanical keyboards for the same high prices that were available years ago.

That's changing with the Corsair K65 Plus Wireless.

Read more
This limited-edition SteelSeries keyboard could have been so much better
The Steelseries Apex Pro Mini White Gold keyboard.

I'm not mad, just disappointed. SteelSeries has a limited edition run of its Apex Pro Mini keyboard, and it's absolutely gorgeous. The aptly named White Gold Edition features an entirely white body, a brass plate, and a hefty brass weight, along with a lovely white coiled cable with golden accents. It feels immediately premium, and it looks stunning. It's just a shame the keyboard itself isn't very good.

That might shock you to hear, considering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini was a keyboard I said "might be the best gaming keyboard you can buy" nearly two years ago.  A lot has changed in that time, though, and the typing experience of this limited edition run doesn't live up to its beautiful aesthetic.

Read more