This tiny keyboard is hiding a secret inside

Linglong, a Chinese PC maker, is taking mini PCs to the next level. Its latest offering is unlike any Windows PC available on the market. The Lunar is a 2-in-1 device that combines a keyboard with a mini PC. Essentially the company has created a folding keyboard and crammed an AMD-powered mini PC inside of it.

When folded, the Lunar measures 6.02 x 4.3 x 1.18 inches and weighs less than 800 grams, making it easy to carry around in your pocket. The device also features a 59.2Whr battery that can last six hours (although rated for eight to 10 hours), while the integrated trackpad means you don’t even have to carry a mouse. As for the keyboard itself, the company has not shared anything about the typing experience and only mentions the use of scissor-style switches

The built-in PC is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 8840U APU based on the Zen 4 architecture and can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x 6400Mhz RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD. In terms of ports, there’s a USB 4.0 Type-C, a USB 3.2 Type-C, and a USB 3.0 Type-A. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The thermal system includes two heat pipes and a cooling fan while the CPU can operate at different TDPs of 10W, 15W, 30W, 35W, and 50W using the including tuning software. The same software can also be used to control the CPU fan speeds.

The Lunar can be connected to a display using either of the USB Type-C ports and even offers support for AR and VR glasses. Additionally, the mini-PC can wirelessly connect to tablets and all-in-one PCs for a wireless multi-display setup or use a personal hotspot to access data stored on the device.

The Lunar 2-in-1 folding keyboard mini PC is currently available on Kickstarter where pledges start at $579 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. As for the 32GB + 1TB configuration, pledges start at $739.