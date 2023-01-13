Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s next series of MacBook Pros featuring the M2 Pro and M2 Max proprietary chips might once again be delayed until much later in the year due to persistent shipping issues, according to a report by the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.

Reports from experts such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have long forecasted an “early 2023” launch for the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The journalist has shifted his predictions over time, first suggesting a first-quarter 2023 announcement for the laptops. Then, in his newsletter last weekend, he indicated that the devices might not be showcased until the second half of the year.

MacRumors notes that such a time frame could now put the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro launch around the same time as Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which takes place in June. However, the pundits hope that the company might not want to wait that long and might proceed sooner with showcasing a host of other components and products in its pipeline. They include the rumored M3 chip and its corresponding laptops, which are rumored for launch during the second half of the year.

Apple has been struggling in the PC market. The brand has already been seeing shipment issues with its current M1 Pro and M1 Max 14 MacBook Pros, which originally launched in October 2021. The series, which Notebookcheck said has been on the market for over 450 days, has been in a perpetual delay for a great deal of its life cycle.

Industry insiders expect Apple’s supply chain will continue to suffer, with shipments likely to drop between 40% and 50% in the first quarter of 2023. The sources also claim the brand did not see as much demand during the prior holiday season, according to DigiTimes.

Whether the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros can help reverse Apple’s fortunes remaisn unknown, as reports indicate the laptops will likely be incremental updates from their prior models. They are expected to have similar outward designs and slight performance improvements, according to MacRumors.

Gurman’s initial first-quarter launch prediction connected the laptops to Apple’s macOS 13.3 release, however, with the potential delay, plans might have changed.

There is also speculation over whether the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips might use the TSMC 3nm process, which could boost efficiency and battery life. While the M3 is already rumored to be a 3nm chip, there is no word on whether Apple will have the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips keep the same 5nm process like their M1 Pro and M1 Max predecessors.

