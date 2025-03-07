 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The M3 MacBook Air is gone for good — but the M2 is a survivor worth considering

By
The screen of the MacBook Air on a table.
Digital Trends

With the introduction of the new M4 MacBook Air, it’s time to say goodbye to some of the older models. This time, both the M3 and the M2 MacBook Air will disappear from Apple Store shelves. Unlike the M3, however, the M2 isn’t being discontinued completely — it will still be available at certain retailers.

This gives people a chance to get an amazing laptop (the laptop I’m writing on right now) at a really good price. TechRadar has already spotted certain M2 MacBook Air configurations on Amazon selling for as low as $699. That’s 30% off MSRP and 30% less than the new M4 model.

Recommended Videos

If you’re unsure which model is best for you — I can vouch for the M2. If you’re a typical laptop user like myself who doesn’t do much more than browsing, word processing, video streaming, and some light programming, the M2 provides great performance and battery life.

If you’re not on a tight budget, the M4 will stay performant for longer and the new lower price is a great deal in my opinion — but there’s no need to stretch your budget to accommodate the M4 if you’d prefer not to.

As for the M3 MacBook Air’s untimely disappearance — this could be down to the general problems Apple encountered with this chip. From a user’s perspective, it performs well and there are no problems with the devices it powers, but industry experts believe that Apple had trouble with the first-generation 3nm technology the M3 uses. The company moved onto the M4 and second-generation 3nm tech quickly and could want to stop producing base M3 chips sooner rather than later.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
MacBook Pro M5: Here’s everything we know so far
A person running Steam on the M4 MacBook Pro. Rocket League is up on the screen

If you’re in the market for one of Apple’s best MacBooks, the MacBook Pro should be top of your list. The latest M4 MacBook Pro brought some significant improvements to the range, and with the M4 MacBook Air just around the corner, you might be wondering what Apple has up its sleeve for the next MacBook Pro in the pipeline.

That model -- complete with Apple’s upcoming M5 chip -- is an intriguing prospect. Will Apple offer a total revamp, or will it be a more modest upgrade? What can we expect from the M5 chip? And will Apple finally launch its first OLED MacBook Pro when the M5 chip makes its debut?

Read more
Apple’s iPhone 16e is here, and it’s making me frustrated about the MacBook
A group of iPhone 16e phones arranged in a pattern.

The new iPhone 16e is here, and it’s the biggest revamp in the history of Apple’s affordable iPhone line. With Face ID security, an A18 chip and USB-C connectivity, it’s an overhaul that touches almost every part of the device.

Perhaps the most momentous change, though, is the introduction of a large, 6.1-inch OLED display. This is the first time the now-renamed iPhone SE has had an all-screen front face, and it’s also the first time it’s been infused with OLED technology.

Read more
I’ve waited patiently for a MacBook revival. Dell already made one
Dell XPS 13 resting atop Apple's 12-inch MacBook.

I remember when Apple put the M1 silicon inside the iPad Pro. That devious smile by CEO Tim Cook, appearing in his first action-filled ad spot and dropping a tech bombshell on a grossly unprepared audience. Oof! Tablet computing would never be the same again, I thought. Merely a week later, I spent a fortune on the iPad Pro and didn’t regret my decision.

A similar reaction was observed a decade ago when Apple introduced the 12-inch MacBook. The thinnest laptop Apple has ever made, it was an engineering marvel. But at $1,299, serving sub-par performance, a controversial keyboard, and below-average battery life made sure that it didn’t survive past half a decade.

Read more