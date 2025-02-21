 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

M4 MacBook Air performance almost competes with Pro models

By
A person holds a MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in 2023.
Apple

The M4 MacBook Air is anticipated as Apple’s next light and fast laptop, and a recent benchmark suggests that the device may have mild performance improvements over the lastest MacBook Pro.

Apple is expected to announce the coming laptop in 13-inch and 15-inch models in the March timeframe. A device suspected to be the M4 MacBook Air surfaced on the Geekbench 6 benchmark on February 19, revealing results that experts are comparing to other Apple products, including the M4 MacBook Pro and the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro.

The M4 MacBook Air February 19 Geekbench 6 benchmark.
Geekbench 6

Results of the Geekbench 6 Metal benchmark revealed a device with macOS 15.2, a ten-core M4 chip, and 24GB of unified RAM. In particular, the SoC configuration includes four performance and six power-efficiency cores, with no modifications to the CPU clock speeds, Wccftech noted.

Recommended Videos

The device is referenced as Mac16,12, a never-before-seen naming scheme– which many are assuming is a codename for the M4 MacBook Air.

As for the benchmark scores, the laptop received a score of 54,806, approximately 5 percent slower than the M4 MacBook Pro. This still shows an improvement in the development of the M4 MacBook Air, considering both devices run the same chip. Overall, pundits note that users will likely not notice a difference in performance between the two laptops in everyday functioning. Prior Geekbench Metal tests have shown the M4 MacBook Pro scores at 57,596.

Though many are sure of the legitimacy of the recent benchmark, we keep in mind that scores on unreleased products cannot be confirmed.

The laptops are strategically marketed toward different styles of users. MacBook Air models are geared toward light browsers, email checkers, and hobbyists. MacBook Pro models are targeted more toward power users that frequently navigate large programs and files on a desktop.

TechRadar noted that the M4 MacBook Air is better compared to the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, which scored 54,064 on Geekbench. Notably, the tablet is known for having a thin design and fanless cooling, features that are also expected for the M4 MacBook Air.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
M4 Ultra: Everything we know about Apple’s mysterious Hidra chip
An official rendering of the Apple M4 chip.

Apple’s Mac engineers have been on a tear in recent years, with high-performance chips appearing at every turn. That’s led to a lot of fevered speculation about what Apple is planning next, with rumors running wild about a secretive chip codenamed “Hidra” that’s reportedly in the works.

If you’ve been wondering what to expect from the Hidra chip and want to make sense of all the rumors, you’re in the right place. We’ve combed the internet for all the latest ideas and collated them here, so you can find out everything you need to know about Apple’s upcoming superpowered chip. Read on to get in the know.
Which Macs will get the Hidra chip?

Read more
LG’s new Gram Pro finally looks like a serious MacBook Pro rival
An LG Gram laptop on a table.

Just ahead of CES, LG has announced a refresh to its Gram Pro lineup, as well as launched a budget-friendly Gram Book. The tweaked Gram Pro laptops are the most exciting, though, with the the LG Gram Pro 17 catching my eye.

First off, it's been thinned out a bit, dropping down to 0.62 inches thick, which is almost the same thickness as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The LG Gram Pro 17 is also a full pound and a half lighter than the MacBook Pro, both of which are striving to be one of the best laptops you can buy.

Read more
Never mind the Vision Pro. These were 6 best Apple products of the year
The Mac mini M4 Pro on a desk.

Apple took some big swings this year with the Vision Pro and Apple Intelligence. It feels like early days for both of those, though I can't say either have felt like a genuine success.

And yet, there were lots of Apple products peppered throughout the year that live up to the company's high reputation of quality. As you'll notice, these definitely fall in line with the more established products in Apple's ecosystem. But that doesn't take anything away from just how good these were and how much they impressed our team of reviewers here at Digital Trends.
Mac mini (M4)

Read more