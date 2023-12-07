Proving that Apple deals don’t need to be excessively expensive, Best Buy has continued its Black Friday price for the stylish and practical MacBook Air M1. Usually priced at $1,000, it’s down to $800 right now so you save $200. MacBook deals rarely hang around for long so we’re pleased to see this one continuing past Black Friday. However, if you’re tempted by it, it’s a smart move to hit the buy button now as it’s likely to end soon. Here’s what else you may wish to know about it.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M1

The MacBook Air M1 was described as “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic” when we reviewed it back in 2020. It might be three years old now but it’s still one of the best MacBooks around, especially at this price.

We took a deep look at the differences between the M1 chips but all you really need to know is that the M1 chip remains a speedy processor. It has an 8-core CPU along with 7-core GPU so it’s highly potent for most tasks. Alongside that, the MacBook Air M1 has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would be nice but macOS is fairly well optimized so it’s not a major issue by any means.

Another highlight to the MacBook Air M1 is its 13.3-inch Retina screen which has P3 wide color support so it provides vibrant images and a tremendous level of detail. The laptop has a fanless design so it’s completely silent throughout operation which is great for using in class. It also boasts neat extras like a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID support, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The latter is great for peace of mind throughout a busy day with you not needing to grab a charger any time soon.

The MacBook Air M1 also has a FaceTime HD webcam for taking video calls along with a three-microphone array which focuses on your voice rather than sounds around you. Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports prove useful for charging and your accessories.

A compact yet practical package, the MacBook Air M1 is normally priced at $1,000. For now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $800 so you save $200. Whether you’re looking for a great gift idea or a sweet upgrade ahead of a new semester, you’ll love it. Check it out now before the price rises.

