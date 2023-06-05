 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The biggest Mac announcement at WWDC was about the old MacBook Air

Jacob Roach
By
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

Apple announced a ton of new Macs at WWDC 2023, including the 15-inch MacBook Air and a long-awaited update to the Mac Pro. However, the biggest announcement of the event flew under the radar, and it has to do with the older 13-inch MacBook Air.

Recommended Videos

Introducing the 15-inch model, Apple announced that it’s slashing the price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air by $100, bringing it down to $1,100. It’s still not as cheap as the M1 MacBook Air, which comes in at $1,000, but it’s much closer.

15-inch MacBook Air shown at WWDC 2023.
Apple

There are a couple reasons this is such a big deal. For starters, Apple almost never reduces its prices on Macs. They rarely go on sale, and even more rarely see a price cut. Just look at the M1 MacBook Air. It’s selling for the same $1,000 that Apple launched it for three years ago.

Related

It looks like Apple is taking a similar approach that it takes with its iPhones. In most cases, Apple will drop the price of last-gen iPhones as it gets ready to introduce new models, and that’s a bit of what’s happening the MacBook Air M2. As rumors indicate, Apple could also be making way for an M3 MacBook Air to launch later this year, which would likely slot right into that $1,200 price point.

The new price makes the M2 MacBook Air a lot more impressive, too. It still runs hot and it’s not as much of an upgrade over the M1 model as some were hoping for, but it feels less overpriced now than it did when the machine released in the middle of last year.

Although the price cut on the MacBook Air was a big announcement without much fanfare, Apple introduced a ton of new Macs to its lineup. We also got our first glimpse of the M2 Ultra, which is not only powering an updated Mac Studio, but also the long-awaited Mac Pro update.

There’s no question that the biggest announcement out of the event was Apple’s Vision Pro, which itself could be considered a Mac considering it’s powered by an M2 chip. For those not interested in jumping on the latest tech, however, especially when it’s as expensive as the Vision Pro, the price correction on the MacBook Air was a big highlight of WWDC this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
The next MacBook Air could come with a major disappointment
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.

It’s something of an open secret that Apple is working on a couple of fresh MacBook Air models, including an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air. Many details about these devices have been shrouded in mystery, but a prominent analyst has just shed some much-needed light on them -- and it’s not all good news.

Posting on Twitter, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo updated his previous predictions for Apple’s lightweight laptop. In the new post, Kuo outlined a slate of ideas for what could be coming next.

Read more
Your next MacBook Air could be even faster than expected
The Apple MacBook Pro 14 laptop propped up at an angle on a desk.

Apple’s upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air could be launching sooner than expected, which is encouraging for anyone who has been waiting for this much-rumored device. But the good news doesn’t end there, as it could also get a sizeable chip upgrade that would leave rival devices in the dust.

For months, it had been suggested that Apple was working on a new 15-inch version of the MacBook Air that was going to be released at a spring event. However, now that Apple has announced it will host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) -- but not a spring event -- it seems that the latter isn’t happening. That suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air will have to wait until WWDC before seeing the light of day.

Read more
Hoping for an OLED MacBook Pro? We’ve got some bad news
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to launch an OLED MacBook Pro, there’s some bad news: it might not come out for another three years. That’s a serious wait considering many of Apple’s rivals have already brought out some of the best OLED laptops on the market.

The news comes from display industry tipster Ross Young, who is well-known for having a solid track record when it comes to Apple leaks. Young tweeted a link to a Reuters article outlining Samsung’s plans for an OLED fabrication plant, adding the comment: “This fab is for 14” and 16” OLED MacBook Pros from 2026.”

Read more