If you’re looking to ring in the new year with a new MacBook Pro, then there might be no better time than this very moment. The folks over at Adorama, the camera and electronics retailer, are offering up to $1,500 off on select 2017 MacBook Pros including a 13-inch Touch Bar model with a 3.5 GHz CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,799 and a 15-inch Touch Bar model with a 3.1 GHz CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a AMD Radeon 560 GPU for $2,699. Best of all, all orders outside of New York and New Jersey aren’t subjected to tax collection, potentially saving buyers another few hundred dollars.

Featuring the same external design and a few internal adjustments, 2017 MacBook Pros still offer excellent performance in a well-built package. In comparison to the newer 2018 model, both lineups of MacBook Pros include the same 2,560 x 1,600 resolution screen with wide color gamuts, with the only difference being the newly included True Tone ability on modern units. The FaceTime HD camera, port selection, Wi-Fi chipset, and physical weight all remain the same.

The newer 2018 models have picked up Intel’s latest generation Coffee Lake processor, in comparison to the 2017 models which operate on the Kaby Lake architecture, but neither offering should be overlooked with the fastest offering from Adorama being an Intel Core i7 Quad-Core 3.1 GHz CPU. While the 2018 models do offer a higher 32GB RAM capacity, none of Adorama’s current offerings include RAM beyond the 16GB mark.

The MacBook Pros on sale all have the ability to deliver great performance in applications such as Adobe’s Creative Suite and Final Cut X, thanks to fast processors and healthy amounts of RAM. For those who take external appearances to heart, the current offerings from Adorama offer both MacBook Pro colors in space gray and silver, although specifications may vary.

As with all deals that offer savings that are hundreds of dollars off the original list price, the stock is limited and items are prone to disappear. If your 2019 resolution is jumping on a brand new MacBook Pro, make sure you do so before all are sold out.