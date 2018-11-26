Share

Apple hardware might be typically more expensive than some of its Windows-based counterparts, but if you time it right, you can often get them at great deals. That’s certainly the case this Cyber Monday, with B&H offering sizeable discounts on a variety of Apple products, most notably its flagship MacBook Pro laptop and our favorite miniature desktop, the 2018 Mac Mini.

Cyber Monday has brought with it the usual crop of fantastic Apple deals this year, but B&H’s latest offers are particularly strong. The discounts range from $100 and $200 off of mid-range 2018 MacBook Pro releases, to as much as $500 off of the 15.4-inch model of the same year with the full complement of powerful internal hardware.

There were some notable improvements in this year’s MacBook Pro, from a more powerful array of internal hardware, to a better keyboard with less of a chance of sticking keys. As usual, though, these new laptops came with price tags to match their capabilities, which is why this latest sale is so exciting. You don’t have a choice about whether it comes with a Touch Bar or not, but we’re sure you’ll find some sort of use for it.

The flagship MacBook Pro with its newly discounted price tag of $3,400, comes with the powerful Intel Core i9 CPU, with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a Radeon Pro 560X graphics chip. If that’s still a little rich for your blood, though, there is one priced at $2,400 which has seen a hefty $400 discount of its own. It comes with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, the same Radeon Pro 560X graphics chip, and 512GB of SSD storage space.

There are a variety of other configurations and prices available, so we urge you to look through for the one that suits you the most.

If you’re more keen on upgrading your desktop to something miniature and still capable, though, there is a fantastic offering on the brand new 2018 Mac Mini. It was only announced at the end of last month, but B&H is selling it at near-$300 off all the same. It can be had for just over $1,800 with a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, or for just over $1,400 with a Core i5 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Both those prices are $50 less than even B&H’s Black Friday prices, so if you bought one of these late last week, you might want to get back in touch to see if you can have that much knocked off of your bill.