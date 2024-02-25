There’s a huge MacBook sale happening this weekend

It’s hard to understate the impact that MacBooks have made on the industry, especially the MacBook Air, which has spawned a lot of competitors that keep driving technology, like Dell’s XPS 13 and the other XPS laptops that are thin and light. Of course, innovation doesn’t come cheap, and if you want to grab yourself an Apple laptop, then you know that you’ll be paying a pretty penny to get one. That said, there are some great deals you can take advantage of, and this sale from Best Buy is one of them. You can find MacBooks for as low as $750, and we’ve collected some of our favorite picks below, although you can always check out the full sale using the button or check out some of these other great MacBook deals.

What you should buy in the MacBook sale

Probably one of the cheapest options you can grab is the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with an M1 chip, and while it might not be the latest and greatest, it’s still a pretty powerful device and is also quite cheap for an Apple laptop at a . The M1 chip is one of the latest generations of chips from Apple and can absolutely handle complex productivity and editing tasks without too much issue, although the 8GB of RAM isn’t great, even if it might be pretty standard for Apple. The 256Gb of storage is also on the lower side, but to make up for both the RAM and storage, you get one of the longest battery life of any laptop up to 15 hours, which is very impressive.

That said, if you need a bit more power and a larger screen, then the M2 MacBook Air 15 is a middle-of-the-road option, and while it usually goes for $1,299, this deal from Best Buy , so it’s worth going for instead of the smaller M1 MacBook Air. Of course, you get the larger 15-inch Retina display running a 2880 x 1864 resolution, and the overall performance of the M2 is excellent, although you still only get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage. Neither of those is a deal-breaker, especially for Apple devices where storage and RAM tend to be on the lower end; plus, you could always go for the version that has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage if you prefer.

Of course, if you need some really high-end performance, then the M3 MacBook Pro 14 is the way to go, and while there is a 16-inch M3 Max version, it sadly doesn’t have a deal on it right now. Nonetheless, the 14-inch version is still excellent, as is the M3 Chip, although, being the lowest spec for the MacBook Pro, you also only get 8GB of RAM. On a more positive note, you do get 512GB of storage instead, almost double, and while this configuration goes for a , you can grab one of the models with more RAM and storage if you like, as they all have deals on them.

