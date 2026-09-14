macOS 27 is finally here with Apple’s biggest AI upgrades yet

Apple has officially released macOS 27 Golden Gate, bringing the latest generation of Apple Intelligence to the Mac alongside a collection of performance, search, connectivity, and usability improvements.

The biggest addition in today’s release is Siri AI, which Apple describes as an entirely new version of the assistant. On Mac, Siri can understand personal context, answer questions about what’s on your screen, take systemwide actions, and pull information from the web. It can also work with information from messages, emails, photos, and other personal content to provide more relevant answers.

Siri AI finally makes the Mac feel more intelligent

macOS 27 brings Visual Intelligence to Mac, allowing you to ask Siri about whatever is currently on your screen. Apple says Siri can understand onscreen content and help you act on it, making the feature more useful than simply asking an assistant a question.

There’s also a dedicated Siri app that syncs conversation history privately through iCloud. That means you can start a conversation on your iPhone and continue it on your Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, or Vision Pro. Write with Siri is also included, and it can help you generate drafts or refine existing text based on a simple description.

Apple Intelligence is integrating deeply with other Mac apps as well. Safari can now automatically organize tabs into topics, notify you when websites change, including when products are restocked or prices drop, and create custom extensions based on a description. Photos get Spatial Reframing, Extend, and an upgraded Clean Up tool, while Image Playground can now create images in virtually any style.

macOS 27 is also faster and easier to navigate

Apple says everyday tasks should feel more responsive in macOS 27. AirDrop transfers will be faster, iCloud uploads will start sooner, and switching between Spaces and Mission Control should feel smoother. Network file browsing has also been sped up, while search across Spotlight, Photos, and Mail has been made more stable and comprehensive.

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Apple has also refined the Liquid Glass design introduced with the previous generation of its software. macOS 27 adds a new slider in Settings that lets users adjust Liquid Glass from an ultraclear appearance to a more tinted look, while app icons have been updated to look sharper and more defined.

macOS 27 is available today for compatible Macs. Apple Intelligence and Siri AI require a Mac with the M1 chip or later and the MacBook Neo. Siri AI is initially rolling out as a beta in English, with French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish support coming in October.