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macOS 27 removed the Apple Intelligence off switch. Here’s how to get rid of it anyway

One command, zero Apple Intelligence, and 12GB of storage back in your pocket.

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Siri AI running on Mac
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Not everyone wants AI on their Mac, and if you’re one of those people, macOS 27 makes saying no surprisingly hard. Apple has scrapped the master switch for Apple Intelligence, leaving roughly a dozen separate settings to track down, with a few buried inside Screen Time.

Here’s the kicker. Flip every one of those switches, and your Mac still holds on to the AI models behind these features, which take up about 12GB of storage. Thankfully, a developer who goes by omlahore on GitHub has built RemoveMacAI to handle the entire process for you.

What does RemoveMacAI actually do?

With a single run, RemoveMacAI disables Writing Tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, Siri, the ChatGPT integration, and every type of AI summary. It then wipes the models from your drive and blocks macOS from fetching them again. Don’t worry about losing voice typing, though. Apple handles Dictation through its own setting, so it stays untouched.

macOS 27 dropped the Apple Intelligence off switch, so I wrote a command that turns it all off and deletes the ~12 GB of models
byu/checkpointdev inMacOS

Is it safe to use on your Mac?

It’s pretty safe to use. Instead of forcing its way into protected parts of macOS, RemoveMacAI relies on Apple’s own asset service and a configuration profile that needs your sign-off in System Settings. As a result, System Integrity Protection (SIP) remains enabled, and the System folder is never modified directly.

RemoveMacAI github image
Om Lahore / Github

Trusting the download is easy, too. It’s an open-source app on GitHub, so anyone can analyze the code and see what the app does. Each release is also built automatically by GitHub Actions and comes with a build provenance attestation, so you can confirm that what you downloaded matches the code you see.

How do you get RemoveMacAI?

You can grab it with the one-line install command on its GitHub page or through Homebrew. At launch, RemoveMacAI tells you where your Mac currently stands and waits for your go-ahead. Next, it takes you to System Settings to approve the profile before clearing out the models. If you’d rather skip a dozen trips through System Settings, this is the easiest way to show Apple Intelligence the door.

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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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