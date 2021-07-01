  1. Computing

The MacOS Monterey public beta is here, but it’s missing an important feature

By

A public beta version of the new version of MacOS, known as MacOS 12 Monterey, is ready to be downloaded now. It’s an exciting day for enthusiastic Mac fans looking to preview some of the new features that were announced at WWDC. Unfortunately, some of the highest-profile features are missing from this version, such as Universal Control.

Universal Control was the biggest surprise of the new features, allowing MacBooks, iMacs, and iPads to all wirelessly connect without even requiring a setup. The devices can then all be controlled by a single set of inputs, such as a MacBook trackpad and keyboard.

Universal Control on the Mac, allowing for direct interaction between iPads and Macs.

The public beta is almost identical to the second version of the developer beta that was released two days ago, except it will now be available for the general public rather than requiring an Apple developer account. Also missing in both the developer build and the public beta are functioning versions of QuickNote, Focus, and Shared With You.

That doesn’t mean it’s not worth installing, though. MacOS Monterey is the successor to Big Sur, and it comes with a number of features that Mac fans have been interested to try out. Among the new features announced at the company’s annual WWDC are AirPlay to Mac and SharePlay, both features you can try out in the public beta.

Monterey also includes some of the new features of iOS 15, such as spatial audio in FaceTime calls, the updated version of Safari, and a significant update to Note. Features like Universal Control will likely be coming in future updates of the beta software, sometime between now and the official launch later this fall.

It is important to note that the betas contain pre-release bugs along with new features. They may also prevent you from using your device as you normally do. Therefore, they’re not recommended for your primary device, and it is highly advisable to download on a device you’re not dependent on. Many people even suggest avoiding the beta version unless you need it for software development or you have secondary devices you don’t rely on.

With the launch of this version of MacOS Monterey, Apple has now finished its complete suite of public betas, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and WatchOS 8.

Editors' Recommendations

How to download the MacOS Monterey public beta

how to download macos 12 monterey beta 42434 82358 888 xl

Windows 11 on a Lumia 950 XL? These students somehow pulled it off

windows 10 for mobile news version 1452682105 lumia 950 950xl front rear

New redesigned MacBook Pros might launch in September alongside the iPhone 13

Macbook

Dell is slashing 40% off EVERY refurbished laptop

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop refurb white bg

Best cheap lap desk deals for July 2021

best lap desk deals costway

How to send a text message from your email account

how to send a text from your email account

How does fast charging work? Here’s every single standard compared

Note 10 Plus charging test

How to download the iPadOS 15 beta

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad os 15 multitasking 2 copy

How to download the iOS 15 public beta right now

Best cheap home internet deals for July 2021: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for July 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Twitter for web returns after major outage on Wednesday

how to buy twitter followers that are legit 1

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for July 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999