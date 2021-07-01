A public beta version of the new version of MacOS, known as MacOS 12 Monterey, is ready to be downloaded now. It’s an exciting day for enthusiastic Mac fans looking to preview some of the new features that were announced at WWDC. Unfortunately, some of the highest-profile features are missing from this version, such as Universal Control.

Universal Control was the biggest surprise of the new features, allowing MacBooks, iMacs, and iPads to all wirelessly connect without even requiring a setup. The devices can then all be controlled by a single set of inputs, such as a MacBook trackpad and keyboard.

The public beta is almost identical to the second version of the developer beta that was released two days ago, except it will now be available for the general public rather than requiring an Apple developer account. Also missing in both the developer build and the public beta are functioning versions of QuickNote, Focus, and Shared With You.

That doesn’t mean it’s not worth installing, though. MacOS Monterey is the successor to Big Sur, and it comes with a number of features that Mac fans have been interested to try out. Among the new features announced at the company’s annual WWDC are AirPlay to Mac and SharePlay, both features you can try out in the public beta.

Monterey also includes some of the new features of iOS 15, such as spatial audio in FaceTime calls, the updated version of Safari, and a significant update to Note. Features like Universal Control will likely be coming in future updates of the beta software, sometime between now and the official launch later this fall.

It is important to note that the betas contain pre-release bugs along with new features. They may also prevent you from using your device as you normally do. Therefore, they’re not recommended for your primary device, and it is highly advisable to download on a device you’re not dependent on. Many people even suggest avoiding the beta version unless you need it for software development or you have secondary devices you don’t rely on.

With the launch of this version of MacOS Monterey, Apple has now finished its complete suite of public betas, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and WatchOS 8.

