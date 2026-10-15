 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

MacPaw’s Eney is an AI agent that prepares and plans your chores on iPhone and Mac

Eney works across your Mac apps to prepare tasks, suggest next steps, and help before you ask.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Purple, Art, Graphics
MacPaw

If you’re a Mac user, chances are you have come across MacPaw. The company is best known for CleanMyMac and Setapp, its subscription service for Mac and iPhone apps. Now, it is taking a bigger step into AI with Eney, a new assistant built specifically around Apple devices.

MacPaw says Eney is meant to address a gap it sees between people trying AI tools and actually using them as part of their everyday work. According to the company’s own research, 81% of U.S. Mac users had used an AI tool during the previous three months, but only 39% said AI had become part of how they work.

Text, Business Card, Paper
MacPaw / Digital Trends

Eney can do more than answer questions

One of the biggest draws of Eney is that the agent lives entirely on your Mac, instead of being tethered to a web browser. The broad idea behind this agent is that it keeps an eye on important events and gives you a nudge ahead of time, with proactive suggestions in tow. For now, it works seamlessly with Apple Mail, Reminders, and Calendar, but users can choose to connect it with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Slack, and Notion, among other apps. The company says it will keep adding more third-party app connectors in the near future.

Recommended Videos

There are a handful of interesting features that MacPaw’s AI agent offers. Among them is the Eney Wand. When you drag over any on-screen content, it can offer contextual suggestions such as translating text, converting a date into a calendar event, extracting words from an image, or currency conversion, among others. And if you are struggling with storage issues, apps taking too much memory space, or they just keep crashing, the AI agent also offers proactive suggestions. It is not going to wipe your files lying unused in the Downloads folder. Instead, the AI agent will only give you suggestions so you can make the final call.

Page, Text, Electronics
MacPaw / Digital Trends

There are a few other features that Eney borrows from Apple Intelligence and Samsung’s Now Brief system. For example, it can check grammar, correct spelling, and make other language suggestions while you’re working across apps or a web browser. For scheduling and calendar-related assistance, Eney offers conveniences such as Morning Brief, Plan My Day, and Weekly Review. For meetings, it can write notes and transcribe the conversation.

MacPaw is giving Eney its own memory

“Eney is the first product to be powered by MacPaw’s own AI stack — AI technology the company builds and owns as it evolves its standalone products into a connected ecosystem. At its core is Mnemos, MacPaw’s memory layer for AI,” says the company. The memory system allows it to remember user preferences, such as fact-checking, word correction, or simply drawing on the context from a previous conversation.

Eney is now available to try for free through its official website with a 14-day trial period. The iPhone app is also available from the App Store.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Microsoft’s October Windows 11 update fixes mouse stutter in some games
Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in games, alongside several other issues in the October update.
gaming on Dell 14S (DS14260)

Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in some games. The fix is buried inside the October 2026 Patch Tuesday update, KB5127648, and Microsoft does not offer much explanation beyond acknowledging that the problem existed.

If you have been dealing with strange mouse lag on Windows 11, this one may sound familiar. Reports started appearing shortly after Windows 11 24H2 rolled out, and some users spent months changing polling rates, reinstalling drivers, and even performing clean Windows installs without getting rid of the problem.

Read more
Windows 11 is getting a speed boost, and your low-memory PC stands to gain the most
Speed first, then Photos, phone links and a game bundle.
Windows 11 laptop on a desk

Microsoft dumped a myriad of Windows 11 news today, but there’s only one rather simple question that I truly care about: does it feel faster?

Per its latest blog post, Windows 11 responds up to 20% faster, with memory fixes for 8GB machines. The quality-of-life improvement comes alongside a handful of new features.

Read more
Microsoft is offering 25 free games if you buy an eligible Windows 11 PC this holiday
Fancy some free Skyrim and Halo? Microsoft has a tempting holiday deal, but not every PC makes the cut.
Book, Publication, Person

Buying a new Windows 11 PC could get you more than a hardware upgrade this holiday season. Microsoft is offering 25 free games worth over $500 with eligible PC purchases in the US, celebrating Xbox's 25th anniversary. The collection includes several recognizable titles, making the offer tempting if you were already planning to upgrade.

Which games can you get for free with Windows 11 device?

Read more