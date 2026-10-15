MacPaw’s Eney is an AI agent that prepares and plans your chores on iPhone and Mac

If you’re a Mac user, chances are you have come across MacPaw. The company is best known for CleanMyMac and Setapp, its subscription service for Mac and iPhone apps. Now, it is taking a bigger step into AI with Eney, a new assistant built specifically around Apple devices.

MacPaw says Eney is meant to address a gap it sees between people trying AI tools and actually using them as part of their everyday work. According to the company’s own research, 81% of U.S. Mac users had used an AI tool during the previous three months, but only 39% said AI had become part of how they work.

Eney can do more than answer questions

One of the biggest draws of Eney is that the agent lives entirely on your Mac, instead of being tethered to a web browser. The broad idea behind this agent is that it keeps an eye on important events and gives you a nudge ahead of time, with proactive suggestions in tow. For now, it works seamlessly with Apple Mail, Reminders, and Calendar, but users can choose to connect it with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Slack, and Notion, among other apps. The company says it will keep adding more third-party app connectors in the near future.

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There are a handful of interesting features that MacPaw’s AI agent offers. Among them is the Eney Wand. When you drag over any on-screen content, it can offer contextual suggestions such as translating text, converting a date into a calendar event, extracting words from an image, or currency conversion, among others. And if you are struggling with storage issues, apps taking too much memory space, or they just keep crashing, the AI agent also offers proactive suggestions. It is not going to wipe your files lying unused in the Downloads folder. Instead, the AI agent will only give you suggestions so you can make the final call.

There are a few other features that Eney borrows from Apple Intelligence and Samsung’s Now Brief system. For example, it can check grammar, correct spelling, and make other language suggestions while you’re working across apps or a web browser. For scheduling and calendar-related assistance, Eney offers conveniences such as Morning Brief, Plan My Day, and Weekly Review. For meetings, it can write notes and transcribe the conversation.

MacPaw is giving Eney its own memory

“Eney is the first product to be powered by MacPaw’s own AI stack — AI technology the company builds and owns as it evolves its standalone products into a connected ecosystem. At its core is Mnemos, MacPaw’s memory layer for AI,” says the company. The memory system allows it to remember user preferences, such as fact-checking, word correction, or simply drawing on the context from a previous conversation.

Eney is now available to try for free through its official website with a 14-day trial period. The iPhone app is also available from the App Store.

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