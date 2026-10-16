MapQuest can now show you the cameras keeping an eye on your commute

MapQuest has introduced a new surveillance layer that lets users see the reported locations of outdoor surveillance cameras and automated licence plate readers, including those operated by Flock Safety. The feature gives drivers and residents a clearer picture of the surveillance infrastructure around their neighbourhoods, at a time when law enforcement’s use of these cameras is under growing scrutiny.

The new layer can be enabled through MapQuest’s Map Options menu, alongside existing options for traffic and incidents. It covers cameras from multiple manufacturers, including Motorola Solutions, Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo, Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia and Verkada. The company has promoted the feature with the tagline “The Roads Have Eyes!”

MapQuest maps Flock cameras and other surveillance systems

The feature makes surveillance camera locations easier to identify while navigating. Flock Safety’s automated licence plate readers capture images of passing vehicles and record details such as registration plates, timestamps, and locations. Law enforcement agencies can search these records to investigate crimes, track vehicles, and connect information across different locations.

The Roads Have Eyes! 👁️Turn on the Surveillance Layer in Map Options to see known license plate readers from Flock Safety, Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo (ELSAG), Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia, Verkada, and other outdoor surveillance cameras. — MapQuest (@mapquest.com) 2026-10-15T22:48:59.486Z

MapQuest’s new layer includes cameras from several other manufacturers, meaning it is not limited to Flock devices. The locations appear on the map, allowing users to understand where surveillance equipment has been reported along their usual routes.

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However, the map should not be treated as a complete inventory. Camera locations are crowdsourced, and coverage can vary between areas. A missing marker does not necessarily mean a street has no surveillance cameras.

For drivers, the feature offers a way to learn more about the technology operating around them. For residents and community groups, it could also help identify surveillance networks when discussing privacy concerns with local authorities.

Privacy concerns put licence plate readers under scrutiny

The launch comes amid growing debate over how automated licence plate readers are used and who can access the data they collect. Supporters say the systems help police investigate crimes and locate missing people. Critics argue that recording vehicles as they move through public spaces can create extensive records of people’s movements, raising concerns about mass surveillance and misuse.

Flock Safety has faced pressure over its technology, including concerns about unauthorised searches and access to data. In August 2026, the company announced planned safeguards for law enforcement customers, including shorter standard data retention and additional auditing requirements.

MapQuest’s feature does not disable cameras or prevent vehicles from being recorded. Instead, it makes their reported locations more visible to the public.

The update also adds to MapQuest’s recent efforts to refresh its mapping service, following the addition of Android Auto support and public transport directions. For now, the surveillance layer offers a new source of information for users, while the wider debate over privacy, public safety and camera oversight continues.