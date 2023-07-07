 Skip to main content
Get a year of McAfee Antivirus protection for PC for $15

Aaron Mamiit
A person holding a phsyical copy of McAfee Antivirus in a retail store.

Before you unbox your purchase from desktop computer deals or laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you have antivirus software ready to install to protect your system from digital threats. Here’s an offer from Dell worth considering — a one-year subscription of McAfee Antivirus for one PC for just $15, following a 70% discount on its original price of $50. That’s $35 in savings that you can spend on other software or hardware, but you need to proceed with the purchase now because the bargain will end without warning.

Why you should buy McAfee Antivirus

McAfee Antivirus leads our roundup of the best antivirus software, as it has kept up with the times following nearly four decades in the industry. The software provides comprehensive protection for your PC, and constant updates will make sure that your computer is constantly protected. Whether you’re banking, shopping, or connecting with others online, you’ll know you’re safe because McAfee Antivirus will flash a warning against risky websites before you click through and potentially exposing your sensitive information for criminals to use.

With its firewall, McAfee Antivirus will prevent traffic from malicious sources from accessing your home network. However, if for any reason something gets through, you can take advantage of the subscription’s free 24/7 customer support to help you remove malware from your computer. The software is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 8.1, so it will work with most Windows-powered systems. Once you complete the purchase, you will receive an e-mail with a digital code that you can input on the McAfee website to download and install the software, and protection will begin right away as your subscription will be instantly activated.

Every computer needs protection these days, so don’t miss this chance to get a one-year subscription of McAfee Antivirus for one PC for less than half-price. From $50, you’ll only have to pay $15, for savings of $35. There’s no information on how long this offer will remain available, so if you need McAfee Antivirus for one of your systems, grab this opportunity to get the software at 70% off because we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at such an opportunity.

