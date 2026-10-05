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McDonald’s is accused of AI-driven pricing, but the company says its AI only recommends prices

McDonald’s says AI only offers guidance, while franchisees still make the final call on menu prices.

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Harrison Keely

McDonald’s is facing questions about how much AI has to do with what you pay for a Big Mac. A Reuters investigation says the chain uses AI to guide menu prices across the US. However, McDonald’s has pushed back, saying AI only recommends prices and it is people running the stores who make the final call on pricing.

What did Reuters find about McDonald’s AI pricing?

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McDonald’s

Reuters says McDonald’s machine-learning software studies millions of daily transactions and generates what the company calls the optimal price for each menu item. Reuters also reviewed screenshots of the pricing system and spoke with nine people familiar with McDonald’s strategy. The system generates an “optimal price” for menu items at individual restaurants, using several factors. One of those is an estimate of how much local customers may be willing to spend.

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Three franchisees told Reuters the engine widened price gaps between nearby stores. Reuters found a Big Mac at $5.69 in one company-run Fresno restaurant and $6.89 at another two miles away, a 21% price hike, but they could not establish whether the AI caused that difference. Five owners said McDonald’s pressured them to use the AI tools. Reuters says the company tracks when owners stray from recommendations, and pricing guidance is sent to them at least thrice a year.

McDonald’s insists that AI only recommends and people decide the final price

McDonald’s called the Reuters reporting “speculative and uninformed” and says its pricing portal is “a tool, not a mandate.” A later six-part rebuttal says AI does not set menu prices, change them, or decide what any individual customer pays. McDonald’s also denies dynamic pricing, meaning prices that shift in real time or by the hour.

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Clarification on the use of AI in pricing McDonald’s

Franchisees set their own prices and don’t have to accept recommendations, which reflect local conditions such as costs, competition, and demand that can differ even a few miles apart. It also calls data-informed pricing a standard practice.

For now, the dispute comes down to how free franchisees really are to ignore the company’s AI pricing recommendations. But one thing is for sure: McDonald’s isn’t denying AI plays a role, only that recommending a price differs from setting one.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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